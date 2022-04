Google doodle marks Earth Day 2022 with alarming images of climate change

Today’s annual Earth Day Doodle addressed one of the most pressing topics of our time: climate change, Google said

Using real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources, the Doodle shows the impact of climate change across four different locales around our planet.

Acting now and together to live more sustainably is necessary to avoid the worst effects of climate change, Google said.