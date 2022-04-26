To be an engaging platform for journalists from all around the world

Speech by Ki Yon Kil, President & CEO of the Seoul Tourism Organization, at the World Journalists COnference (WJC2022):

“Good afternoon.

I’m Ki Yon Kil, the President & CEO of the Seoul Tourism Organization. I would like to extend my sincerest congratulations of the “10th World Journalists Conference.”

The World Journalists Conference not only promotes Korea to the world, but it is a place of celebration where journalists from countries all around the world come together to have in-depth discussions on important global issues.

I sincerely hope that this year’s event will serve as an engaging platform for participating journalists, where meaningful discourse can actively take place, while promoting quality development and a sustainable paradigm shift in the global journalism industry.

Amid the gradual change from pandemic to endemic, tourism around the world has started to revive itself. And the Seoul Tourism Organization is in step with this transformation, ready in hand with the active implementation of various Seoul tourism promotions set for this year.

I look forward to seeing everyone next year during the spring time here in Seoul.

Thank you.”