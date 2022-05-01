Seoul seeking a place among World’s five top tourism cities

SEOUL: As I was walking across the majestic Incheon Airport in Seoul, impressed with its imposing structure, my mind raced to a paragraph I read in Bill Clinton’s book My life.

“In Seoul, Hillary and I were the guests of President Kim Yong-Sam in the official guest residence, which had an indoor swimming pool. When I went for a dip, music suddenly filled the air. I found myself swimming to many of my favorite tunes, from Elvis to jazz, a nice example of Korea’s famous hospitality.”

Attention to detail and a strong keenness to make guests at ease are major commitments among people in Seoul, and I discover later, well beyond in other cities as well.

For almost all people who reach Seoul, the reputation of the city precedes them, and they find themselves immediately comparing their perceptions about it with the reality they now see on the roads, in the shops and in the attitudes of the people.

Fortunately, the reality often lives up to the expectations. This is a city where old palaces with rich history co-exist with modern buildings carrying high aspirations.

While some people initially believe that Seoul, a city of 10 million, is intimidating, the first steps or ride into it quickly dispel the misconception.

The city is safe and its tourist trails are well worn and easy to explore.

The Seoul Tower, a communications and observation tower rising almost 500 meters, provides dramatic views of the city from its perch on the side of Mount Namsan.

A walk along Cheonggyecheon, Seoul’s Urban Stream, is an outdoor recreation area of seven miles of creek-side hiking, walking and biking trails.

The Bukchon Hanok Village, neighborhoods of narrow streets of traditional Korean houses, is a historic area. The hanoks date back to the Joseon Dynasty between 1392 and 1910. They are designed to maintain a balance between the house and the outside world of mountains, rivers, and land contours.

Gyeongbokgung Palace: Built in 1395, it was the main royal palace of the Joseon family, who ruled Korea for hundreds of years, is the largest and most important palace in Seoul. It has among other features a special deal: If a visitor wears a traditional hanbok dress, she can enter for free. The changing of the guard or the Gwanghwamun Gate Guard-on-Duty Performance is an amazing sight.

For shopping, Myeongdong is a place for good opportunities. This is a shopping area dedicated to every cosmetic store and brand.