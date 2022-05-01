Namangan hosts 61st Flower Festival

By Dilmurod Jumabaev



NAMANGAN: Namangan city of Uzbekistan hosts the 61st Flower Festival from May 22 to June 5 2022.

During the festival, wonderful and unique events await guests – a flower parade and exhibitions, master classes in floriculture and landscape design, performances by folklore ensembles and Uzbek pop stars, exhibitions of folk crafts and folk art.

The event is expected to be attended by more than 100 local and foreign entrepreneurs-florists, as well as more than 300 amateur flower growers.

The event kicks off with a floral car parade. A colorful convoy of more than 100 vehicles, cars and motorcycles, decorated with colorful flowers in the form of ornaments, will drive through the streets of Namangan. Among them, you can also see combines, tractors, truck cranes.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjClkXnB3ZM