In Bishkek, Eid prayers eclipse former icons

BISHKEK: The irony of the situation was remarkably striking. Thousands of spiritually devoted worshippers were performing the Eid prayers in Bishkek while the towering statue of Lenin with his concrete coat-tails aloft behind him, failed to dampen their enthusiasm.

A few meters away at the north edge of Oak Park in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, and in another monument from the Soviet era, Karl Marx and Frederick Engels, often called the “fathers of Communism”, sit deeply engrossed on some points of materialism.

They too seemed so out of time during the open-air massive Eid prayers that have been regularly held in the evergreen capital since Kyrgyzstan became an independent country in central Asia.

Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov also performed the Eid prayers (Ait-namaz) alongside the large crowds.

Following the prayers, worshippers greeted one another with warm handshakes and good wishes.

The religious figures who led and oversaw the prayers were treated as superstars as large crowds thronged their platform to take their pictures in a deep recognition of their status.

Many foreigners were taking pictures of themselves in their new Eid clothes under the clement sun.

Kyrgyzstan is in an increasingly popular destination for foreigners keen on generous hospitality and boundless opportunities.

Bishkek, like Kyrgyzstan, is in a transition period, moving towards more sustainable, inclusive and resilient urban growth.