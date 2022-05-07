World poets celebrate 100th episode of Uddan Little Magazine live
By Ashraf Aboul-Yazid
CAIRO: With the start of Covid-19 epidemic that invaded the world, Uddan Little Magazine has planned a virtual path in which poetry will be read on Uddan TV channel online.
Over the course of months, prominent world poets from many countries joined Uddan Nights to recite their poems in the live show of Uddan Little magazine platform.
The Bengali poet Toufiq Zohur , the organizer of these readings and its celebration, thanked everyone who participated in the previous 99 episodes, and announced the names of the participants in Episode 100 of the magazine’s live broadcast program on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 9 pm Bangladesh time. A total of 59 poets from 26 countries will read the short poems in turn to make this special poetry reading session an unforgettable evening.
Session 1: (9 pm – 9: 25 pm)
- Farid Ahmed Dulal, Bangladesh
- Ashraf Aboul Yazid, Egypt
- Xrisa Nikolaki, Greece
- Nardine Sanderson, Australia
- Parthita Dutta, Poland
- Shalini Yadav, India
- James Tian, China
- Voula Memou, Greece
Session 2 (9:25 pm- 9:50 pm)
- Mahmud Kamal, Bangladesh
- Lucilia Tarapazzo, Switzerland
- Dr Miltiadis Ntvas, Greece
- Antonis Filippeos, Greece
- Maria Do Sameiro Barroso, Portugal
- Abdallah Gasmi, Tunisia
- Shila Biswas, India
- Mariia Starosta, Ukraine
- Mamun Rashid, Bangladesh
Session 3 (9:50 pm – 10:15 pm)
- Rezauddin Stalin, Bangladesh
- Eva petropoulou Lianou, Greece
- Isilda Nunes, Portugal
- Abdel Fattah Al Arabi, Tunisia
- Shokhida Yusupova, Uzbekistan
- Ramina Herrera, Peru
- Norma Poet, Argentina
- El Amira Saadallah, Tunisia
- Baby Shaw, India
Session 4 (10:15 pm – 10:40 pm)
- Golam kibria Pinu, Bangladesh
- Kushal Bhowmick, Bangladesh
- Trishna Basak, India
- Shhswata Gangopadhyay, India
- Alexander Kabishev, Russia
- Mubera Bera Berass, Bosnia
- Gerlinde Staffler, Italy
- Roebain Christians, South Africa
Session 5 (10:40 pm – 11:05 pm)
- Shaheen Reza, Bangladesh
- Soumit Basu, India
- Carolyn Stransky, USA
- Harinder Cheema, India
- Turkan Ergor, Turkey
- Irina Shulgina, Russia
- Dilfuza Obidova, Uzbekistan
- Joan Chryssakie, Greece
Session 6 (11:05 pm – 11:30 pm)
- Quamrul Bahar Arif, Bangladesh
- Imen Melliti, Tunisia
- Annette Tarpley, USA
- Maria María Amelia Diaz, Argentina
- Irish De Rama, Philippine
- Ainur Kymarxanova, Kazakhstan
- Taniya Chakraborty, India
- Suman Ghimire, Nepal
Session 7 (11:30 pm – 11:55 pm)
- Muhammad Abdul Baten, Bangladesh
- Fatima Tamanna, Bangladesh
- Shanta Maria, Bangladesh
- Tarane Turan Rahimli, Azerbaijan
- Subir Sarkar, India
- Cristian Romero Diaz, Chile
- Pilar Lopez Amorelli, Argentina
- Yanita Ismail, Indonesia