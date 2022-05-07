World poets celebrate 100th episode of Uddan Little Magazine live

By Ashraf Aboul-Yazid

CAIRO: With the start of Covid-19 epidemic that invaded the world, Uddan Little Magazine has planned a virtual path in which poetry will be read on Uddan TV channel online.

Over the course of months, prominent world poets from many countries joined Uddan Nights to recite their poems in the live show of Uddan Little magazine platform.

The Bengali poet Toufiq Zohur , the organizer of these readings and its celebration, thanked everyone who participated in the previous 99 episodes, and announced the names of the participants in Episode 100 of the magazine’s live broadcast program on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 9 pm Bangladesh time. A total of 59 poets from 26 countries will read the short poems in turn to make this special poetry reading session an unforgettable evening.

Session 1: (9 pm – 9: 25 pm)

Farid Ahmed Dulal, Bangladesh Ashraf Aboul Yazid, Egypt Xrisa Nikolaki, Greece Nardine Sanderson, Australia Parthita Dutta, Poland Shalini Yadav, India James Tian, China Voula Memou, Greece

Session 2 (9:25 pm- 9:50 pm)

Mahmud Kamal, Bangladesh Lucilia Tarapazzo, Switzerland Dr Miltiadis Ntvas, Greece Antonis Filippeos, Greece Maria Do Sameiro Barroso, Portugal Abdallah Gasmi, Tunisia Shila Biswas, India Mariia Starosta, Ukraine Mamun Rashid, Bangladesh

Session 3 (9:50 pm – 10:15 pm)

Rezauddin Stalin, Bangladesh Eva petropoulou Lianou, Greece Isilda Nunes, Portugal Abdel Fattah Al Arabi, Tunisia Shokhida Yusupova, Uzbekistan Ramina Herrera, Peru Norma Poet, Argentina El Amira Saadallah, Tunisia Baby Shaw, India

Session 4 (10:15 pm – 10:40 pm)

Golam kibria Pinu, Bangladesh Kushal Bhowmick, Bangladesh Trishna Basak, India Shhswata Gangopadhyay, India Alexander Kabishev, Russia Mubera Bera Berass, Bosnia Gerlinde Staffler, Italy Roebain Christians, South Africa

Session 5 (10:40 pm – 11:05 pm)

Shaheen Reza, Bangladesh Soumit Basu, India Carolyn Stransky, USA Harinder Cheema, India Turkan Ergor, Turkey Irina Shulgina, Russia Dilfuza Obidova, Uzbekistan Joan Chryssakie, Greece

Session 6 (11:05 pm – 11:30 pm)

Quamrul Bahar Arif, Bangladesh Imen Melliti, Tunisia Annette Tarpley, USA Maria María Amelia Diaz, Argentina Irish De Rama, Philippine Ainur Kymarxanova, Kazakhstan Taniya Chakraborty, India Suman Ghimire, Nepal

Session 7 (11:30 pm – 11:55 pm)