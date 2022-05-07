Last week was for work, but this weekend is for me, family and guests

By Dr. Hassan Humeida

Kiel, Germany

KIEL: May 2 marked the end of the fasting month of “Ramadan”, and people who were fasting could celebrate Eid Al Fitr (The feast of the end of Ramadan), eat and drink during the day.

That was after a month of fasting when Muslims abstain from food, drinks, cigarettes from dawn to dusk. Here in Europe and other parts of the world there were fasting periods of up to 20 hours.

This religious ritual and like many other religions are a challenge for oneself – mentally and physically, and tests people’s ability to stretch their limits while experiencing what needy people without food or drink endure.

As a humanitarian religion, Islam allows licenses not to fast when fasting can do more harm than good – Old people, pregnant women, menstruating women, physically unfit people, people traveling long distances …

However, the individuals who benefit from such derogations should fast on other days or in some cases, provide food or donations.

For other people, fasting is recommended for health and spiritual benefits. Therefore, fasting is not uncommon in many world religions and in various faiths.

Ultimately, it is not just about fasting from drinking and eating, thirst and starvation, but about the possible avoidance of bad habits, customs, rituals and avoiding and giving up bad actions or reactions.

During the fast and also on the first days of Eid, it is preferred and even highly respected that people donate from their own available wealth to those in need.

People should also visit one another, primarily their own families, relatives, friends, neighbors in their immediate vicinity and secondarily visit other neighbors.

During this time, good deeds also count, offering donations to help people who urgently need it. For example, those who cannot fast can provide food or cost of food for one person for one day. Solidarity in society is a potent symbol here. But this should be done without waste or ostentation.

Everything should not sound so moral during the month of fasting, and can be done without humiliating and lecturing people, In fact, discretion is the key word and people can do wonderful deeds secretly and in silence. Generosity and compassion must not be treated as shows.

I personally celebrated my Eid only on Friday, not on Monday or Tuesday like others, as I spent the whole week working. There are no Eid breaks in Europe.

I was glad I finally got the chance to celebrate Eid, and it was a very delightful celebration with my family and guests.

I prepared food and drinks for everyone and was looking forward to being with the family and guests. We had colorful and delicious options on the menu.

Our children can now gladly invite friends, and we had three students from Africa as guests. They researched in our laboratories for weeks and will fly back to Africa on Sunday. Gnilane comes from Senegal and researches seaweed in the ocean; Emmanuel is from Togo and researches microplastics in the ocean and Amadou comes from Gambia and researches fishing in the ocean.

We spent a nice evening together, combining conversations, music and food.

We talked about countries, cultures and traditions. We listened to music from every country of the guests and talked about the different rhythms we enjoyed. We also ate from the different dishes.

The celebration had a global feeling. Our porcelain bowls, plates and cups come from China. As a side dish we have Korean rice, Tunisian couscous and Turkish bread, on the table we have hummus from Lebanon, eggplant salad from Syria and different vegetables from Egypt. The spices I used came from India, Pakistan, Indonesia and Iran. The dessert consisted of bananas from Africa, dates from Arabia and ice cream from Europe. From Sudan there was the chicken curry with tomato sauce.

Our belated Eid celebration was a global joyful occasion and included nice and gentle guests and one gluttonous person.

Email: hassan_humeida@yahoo.de