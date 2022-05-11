Palestinian journalist fatally shot while reporting

JERUSALEM: Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known Palestinian journalist was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin on Wednesday.

The Palestinian health ministry said that the veteran reporter who covered conflicts for more than 25 years for Al Jazeera died shortly after she was shot.

Born in Jerusalem, Shireen Abu Akleh began her career as a reporter after graduating with a Bachelor degree in journalism from Yarmouk University in Jordan.

From 1994 through 1997, Shereen worked as a journalist for the official Palestinian radio station, “Sawt Filistine”. She later joined the satellite news station Al Jazeera as a television correspondent.

Several times, Shireen has had to report in dangerous areas where heavy clashes made conditions unbearable, yet she always remained calm and maintained her composure in front of the camera.

Her ability of dealing with extremely stressful situations, suppressing the natural fear that she feels, was remarkable.