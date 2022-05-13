AJA condemns killing of Palestinian journalist, calls for upholding media workers’ right to safety

SEOUL: Asia Journalists Association (AJA) mourns the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, reporter for Al-Jazeera news channel, who was fatally shot while covering an Israeli raid on a refugee camp in Jenin in the West Bank.

Veteran journalist Shireen, 51, was shot in the face by a single bullet, despite wearing a helmet and a flak jacket visibly marked with the word “press”.

Another Palestinian journalist at the scene, Ali Samoodi, was also shot and wounded. He too was wearing a jacket identifying him as member of the press.

The targeting of clearly identified media workers is a blatant violation of international law and AJA calls for a thorough and transparent investigation into the crime that will ensure accountability and bring those responsible to justice.

AJA condemns all attacks on journalists who should be able to carry out their work freely and without the fear of being targeted by any form of violence.

Journalism and spreading the truth are not a crime, and the crime is the assassination of journalists performing their duty, a crime that must be severely punished.