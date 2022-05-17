Officers foil attempts to smuggle 730 kg drugs into Kuwait

KUWAIT: Customs officers seized nearly 730 kilograms of drugs that were on their way to be smuggled into Kuwait.

Officers were able to stop a boat making its way into the territorial waters towards Kubbar Island, a sandy island around 30 kilometers off the southern coast of Kuwait.

The officers seized 600 kilograms of hashish on the boat, the interior ministry said.

In another case, customs officers arrested three people who tried to smuggle 130 kilograms of shabu, a slang term for methamphetamine. Their boat was stopped on its way to Kuwait.

The suspects and contrabands were referred to the relevant authorities for further action, the ministry said in a press statement.

Drugs are strictly prohibited in Kuwait and possession of even small amounts is a criminal offence and can result in hefty prison time.