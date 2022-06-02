AJA mourns Nasir Yusoff, Bernama managing editor

SEOUL: Asia Journalists Association (AJA) mourned Malaysian journalist Mohamad Nasir Yusoff who passed in Kuala Lumpur. He was 62.

Nasir, the former managing editor of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), died as he arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Miri, Sarawak, where he spent the Eid holidays with his extended family.

“After disembarking from the plane, he complained about feeling very tired and having shortness of breath and said he wanted to lie down,” his eldest daughter Nur Nadzmi Nasirah told Bernama.

“Not long after that he was gone. He just returned from celebrating Raya in Miri.”

He is survived by his wife Halimah Piee, three daughters and one son.

Nasir joined Bernama on October 1, 1983 and retired on March 7, 2020.

AsiaN founder and publisher and former president of the Korea Journalists Association Lee Sang-ki (Korea) praised Nasir’s contributions to Asian journalism and his positive influence on the younger generation.

“My deepest condolences on the death of our friend Nasir,” he said.

“We will never forget the many touching articles he wrote, his friendship with friends and love for family. He left deep impressions on his juniors.”

Ashraf Aboul-Yazid (Egypt) said he was sorry to hear about Nasir’s death.

“I express my deep sorrow to read this sad news. May his soul rest in peace. Sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Ivan Lim (Singapore) called for sustaining Nasir’s aspirations and ideas.

“Let’s keep our late colleague Nasir’s ideas and hopes for AJA alive!” he said.

“Brother Nasir Yusoff, I will miss you greatly. I recall fondly your joyful posts of fine food and fellowship. Condolences to your family members!”

Norila Daud (Malaysia) prayed for Nasir’s soul and for his family.

“Innalillah wainna hilaihirajiun (We come from God and unto God we return). My deepest condolences to Nasir’s family for his passing away.”

Eddy Suprapto (Indonesia) expressed sadness and recalled Nasir’s ties with Indonesia.

“Deep condolences. I am personally saddened to hear this grief. Nasir always wanted to go to Jakarta because he had served in Jakarta. Nasir really enjoys Indonesian cuisine. May the family he left behind be strong!”

Nasir Aijaz (Pakistan): “Very sad. May God rest the departed soul in eternal peace.”

Seok-Jae Kang (Korea): Deepest condolences

Alin ferrer (Philippines): My condolences.

Hassan Humeida (Germany) expressed sympathy over Nasir’s demise.

“My deepest condolences to the passing of Brother Nasir Yusoff. May his soul rest in peace and serenity,” he said.

“I wish his family and close friends enough strength to bear the sudden loss as well as to his friends and colleagues in the AJA family.”

Bilal Bassal (Lebanon) said it had been a pleasure to meet Nasir during the meetings in South Korea.

“A lovely personality, always smiling and optimistic. Someone like him will always keep his place in our memory. Goodbye dear Nasir, may God rest your pure soul in peace. My deepest condolences to Nasir’s family and to us, AJA’s family, for this terrible loss.”

Pooneh Nedai (Iran) said she was “So sorry and shocked” to hear about Nasir’s departure.

“I keep good memories with Mr. Nasir.,” she said.

I do not believe that I have to use the past verb about him.

He was kind and merciful. He had a pure heart and loved every creature. Rest in peace!”

Lan Dan (Vietnam) expressed sorrow on the loss of Nasir.

“I’m very sad to hear the passing of our dear friend Nasir. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace. Will always remember his nice cuisine pictures and features.”

Nurzhan Kasmalieva (Kyrgyzstan) said she was saddened by the demise.

“Very sad news. My deep condolences.”

Chhay Sophal (Cambodia): Rest in peace.

Ghena Halek (Lebanon): My deep condolences. I am very said about this news. My he rest in peace!

Habib Toumi (Bahrain) said that AJA lost a member who an active member whose vast experience and deep knowledge about the world of journalism in Asia were genuine and valuable assets.

“Unfortunately, his eye problems hindered him from attending more Zoom meetings and from contributing views and ideas that could help the association move forward in turbulent times and formidable challenges. However, he did follow up on the meetings by calling to hear about the matters discussed and the latest developments.”

On a personal level, Nasir will always be remembered with great fondness for all his positive qualities and optimistic and compassionate character, he said.

“He was an outstanding family man and a true friend, and I thoroughly enjoyed our conversations and his jokes whenever and wherever we met. He will be sorely missed.”