An Arabian Tribe

The latest Midianites was in fact an excellent Proto-Arabian tribe; their home base was at Arabia and generally are regarding Ishmaelites. The book regarding Judges states so it clearly from the tale regarding Gideon, who helps make the following the consult of your Israelites after conquering the new Midianites:

We see proof the connection ranging from Midianites and you may Ishmaelites as really with respect to labels. For example, Moses father-in-law Jethro otherwise Jether (Exod cuatro:17) has the same title once the Davids sister-in-rules (partner out of Davids aunt Abigail), Jether the brand new Ishmaelite (1 Chron 2:17).

The newest Spruce Exchange

For the Metal Many years and you will later, brand new Midianites, because the an enthusiastic Arabian group, was basically part of the spruce trading. They might traveling of Arabia and pass through Israel on their means to fix brand new Mediterranean coast and you can/or Egypt. This really is reflected regarding the biblical tale from Joseph, hence relates to Midianite and you will Ishmaelite traders going to Egypt that have herbs and you will slaves:

Within story, the new people had first lead northern, maybe to trade into Arameans, and you can was in fact swinging south from the Jezreel area towards Via Maris, which would just take her or him on the Egypt. As the tale is set throughout the second century B.C.Elizabeth., anachronistic keeps such as jak pouÅ¾Ã­vat eharmony camels demonstrate that it absolutely was printed in the original century B.C.Age.

Brand new solid relationship anywhere between such east Arabian people therefore the liven channel is reflected from the identity brand new Bible (Gen twenty five:1-2) brings the eponymous mother, Qeturah (?????), a reputation regarding the latest Hebrew phrase to have incense, qetoret (?????).

Basically, brand new Midianites was indeed an Arabian group involved in metallurgy plus the spice trading, whoever legs was a student in the brand new northeast of Arabian Peninsula, but whose come to regarding settlement is much wide, having purse located in the southwestern Sinai Peninsula, new southern Transjordan, while the Aravah (brand new desert an element of the southeastern Negev), probably because of the copper veins indeed there.

The fresh Shaswe-Property YHWA

C.E., we realize your Midianites were not the sole cultural organizations lifestyle that it such parts. Throughout the geographical listing within the Amunhotep IIIs Soleb Nubian forehead, people of your Aravah and also the south Transjordan have been called Shaswe (or Shasu), an universal title meaning something like “nomadic people.”

The expression shaswe, s?sw ( ) is written following Egyptian determinative to possess “land” t? ( ), appearing that Egyptian text was outlining more geographical section inhabited because of the individuals shaswe. An area indexed is known as Nomad-land Seir, that’s similar towards Install Seir part in the Edom. The next term from the record, meaning that close or contiguous which have Seir, is actually Nomad-house Yehwa, yhw?(w) ( ). Brand new enunciation regarding the name’s not sure, once the particularly Hebrew, hieroglyphics do not were vowels, but the identity seems to be pertaining to title away from the Israelite deity, YHWH, whoever real old pronunciation is also not familiar.

A Goddess and you will an area

Throughout the number, Yehwa ‘s the identity out of an area. Just as one nomadic group lived in a land entitled Seir, various other stayed in a land named Yehwa. But in antiquity, a reputation you’ll be one another an excellent toponym and you may a great theonym. The name Assyria (Assur) illustrates which certainly: it’s both title out of Assyrias head deity as well as the ancient money town. Fundamentally, in addition it turned into title of its empire. Some other example would be the Greek goddess off information, Athena, who first started while the patron deity out of Athens.

YHWH Comes from the newest Edomite Southern area

Biblical evidence means that YHWH comes from this new the southern part of, both on the slopes out-of Edom if you don’t after that southern into the Midian or beyond. This can be particularly clear for the around three really old biblical poems: