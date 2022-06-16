How to put in a butt plug

Okay, so the name isn’t exactly a turn on, but butt plugs really are worth a try if you’re open to some backdoor play.

These kinky sex toys can send your satisfaction levels skyrocketing. Whether you’re girl on guy, girl on girl, guy on guy, or getting off solo, insert and let the intense, back-bending orgasms begin.

Even if you are up for giving butt plugs a go, breaking into unknown territory can be a little daunting – but we’re here to help.

From picking out the perfect butt plug and lube to explaining how to use a butt plug safely, we’ve got every aspect of these amazing little toys covered.

What does a butt plug do?

Well, other than the fact anal fun has always been taboo, which immediately makes it something to tick off your sex list, that whole area is jam-packed with nerve endings just waiting to be teased and touched.

The thrill of popping one of these in is the feeling of fullness they bring. And because everyone has a hole, anyone can use a butt plug. These anal sex toys offer pleasure for everyone – whether you’re pleasing yourself or being pleasured.

Slip one of these things in and she’ll feel totally amazing. The push on the back of the vagina makes her feel tighter, while the sensations during orgasm are intense as she contracts around it. Women can even experience the thrill of double penetration using a butt plug.

We’ve all heard of the prostate, right? Well, butt plugs can hold the key to discovering this magical place. It sits just two to three inches up the back passage and, when reached by a butt plug, can throw your body into spasms. Known as the P-Spot, discover it with butt plug insertion and make his orgasms much more intense.

Choosing a butt plug

Right, so you’re ready for some butt plug fun, but now what? With so many shapes and sizes to choose from, how do you even know where to start? Luckily, we’re here to help! The trick with anal play and using butt plugs is to always start small and work up. It can be a little uncomfortable at first if you’re not used to this type of penetration and that will only be made worse if you buy something that’s too big.

The collection of Ann Summers butt plugs includes everything from small silicone plugs to vibrating butt plugs and beyond. As we mentioned before, and we can’t stress this enough, the best piece of advice is to start small and work your way up using something like an anal training kit. You don’t want to give yourself, or your partner, more than you or they can handle when you’re only a butt beginner.

Don’t forget to lube

If you’ve read any of our other guides, such as our Anal Sex Guide, you’ll know that there’s one thing we always insist on and that’s lube lube lube!

Unlike vaginal sex, our back door doesn’t naturally lube up ready for action. The golden rule for any kind of anal play is lube and plenty of it.

We offer a range of silicone and water-based lubricants designed especially for anal, which are extra thick and long lasting to make play comfortable and pleasurable.

But before you grab your lube and get started it on there’s a few things you should know. While silicone lube is great as it doesn’t dry out and lets you go for longer, it can cause damage to silicone, latex or rubber plugs. So, we’d definitely recommend sticking to water-based lubes if you’re playing with a toy.

Yes, you’ll have to reapply more regularly, but it’s better than damaging your favourite Ann Summers butt plug. Plus, there’s plenty of fun to be had when lubing up.

Now to the technical part. Well, it’s not too technical really. In fact, you should find it relatively simple if you follow these five basic steps.

As with any anal play, make sure you’ve had a chat about what you’re going to do first. No one wants a surprise visitor up there, no matter how good it feels! Only once all consenting parties are in agreement are you ready to begin.

Your body will be much more obliging if you’re you’ve engaged in some foreplay and are feeling nice and relaxed. Once you’re feeling nicely turned on, you’ll be ready to get going. You have two hands, so gently massaging your clitoris can help to make you feel relaxed as you get started.

We might sound like a broken record here, but this really is super important if you want to experience the full benefits of a butt plug. Now’s the time to apply plenty of it to the recipient.

The best positions for slipping it in are all fours, on your side (like being the little spoon), lying on your back with a pillow on your hips or flipped over on your front with a pillow underneath. Make sure you’re nice and comfortable, as this will make a big difference in keeping you relaxed and ready for penetration.

Don’t forget to breathe. As an anal first timer, it will feel odd at first, so just ease it in slowly. If you feel pain or discomfort, stop, relax and try again. Once it’s fully in, just relax into it and enjoy the intense sensations.

Butt plugs can feel so good you might not want to take them out. But, as with any sex toy, don’t get too carried away.

In the beginning, you’ll probably only be able to handle a few minutes anyway, so ‘in-time’ won’t really be an issue. However, as you get more experienced and used to the sensations, you’ll probably want to extend the pleasure. Start with 10 minutes first, then 20, then 30, up to as long as you can take… within reason. We recommend you don’t leave it in for any more than 2 to 3 hours without giving yourself a break. Take it to the next level and really up the sensation with an Ann Summers remote control butt plug.

Anal play aftercare

Anal action is about as intimate as it gets. So, after your first butt plug encounter with a partner, make sure you have a good chat about it afterwards. Talk about how it felt, what you did (and didn’t) like and whether it’s something you want to try again.

On a practical note, you should always consider hygiene when engaging in anal play, so give your plug a good clean after you’ve taken it out. We have a range of handy sex toy wipes and sprays for use during and post. Plus, you should also wash and disinfect them regularly to keep them clean.

Now you’ve learned all you need to know about these fun little toys, it’s time to buy, insert and let the butt play begin!