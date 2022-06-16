Now your sex doll is assembled and ready to go, it’s time to think about storage

Sex Doll Storage

Don’t get us wrong! If you are comfortable with your doll hanging out in the open, we’re all for it. Still, most people want to be a bit more discreet. This is why every doll we sell comes with a storage kit. You can use this to hang your doll in a closet or other space while you aren’t using it.

If you would like another option, we do sell a storage case . This attractive looking case looks as if it could store any number of things. Nobody will ever suspect you’re keeping a sex doll in there. Even better, if you have enough clearance under your bed, just slide the storage case under there. That way, your doll takes up almost no space whatsoever.

Both silicone and TPE are somewhat temperature sensitive. This is something to be aware of when you decide where you will store your doll. Your sex doll will be fine as long as it’s kept within a reasonable range of temperatures. However, there could be cracking or warping under extreme hot or cold conditions. For example, a hot attic without ventilation or air conditioning in the summer months is not the ideal place for your doll.

Dressing Your Sex Doll

This is an area where opinions can really vary. For some of our customers, their doll is strictly functional. Clothing is just unnecessary nuisance that they don’t bother with. If you have no interest in dressing your doll, you can just skip this part. We understand completely.

If you do want to dress your doll in a variety of outfits and costumes, you aren't alone. For many people, this is part of the fun and fantasy of owning a sex doll. You can use clothing to act out fantasies, or to role-play. Many of our clients enjoy buying clothing and accessories just like they would buy gifts for any special companion.

If you love the idea of buying clothes and accessories for your sex doll, we have some great tips for you.

Our dolls are very petite. You will get your best results shopping in stores for petite Women and sting with small and XS sizes. For numbered sizes in the United States try a size zero or one.

We include each dolls measurements. If you give this information to sales staff in higher end stores, they can recommend the right size to you.

Try purchasing a few inexpensive articles of clothing first until you find the right size. This way you won’t spend too much money on anything that isn’t a perfect fit.

Safety pins are very handy! They can pin back shirts and skirts that are just a bit too big. This will create a very attractive silhouette.

In any case, remember that this is supposed to be enjoyable. Experiment with different styles. Order a few lingerie catalogs. You can even look into cosplay options for your sex doll. Have you fantasized about spending time with a police officer, stripper, cheerleader, even your favorite video game character? This is your chance to role-play and act out your hottest fantasies.

Accessorizing Your Doll

If you enjoy dressing your doll, you can also add a few accessories. A nice bracelet, for example, or anklet can be very attractive. Just be careful. Avoid using jewelry or other accessories that are too heavy, or that could stain or scar your doll. Remove any accessories when you are finished. It’s never a good idea to store your doll while it’s wearing any extra jewelry.