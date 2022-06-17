After the War . It represents American Ex boyfriend-Prisoners of Combat, Inc. this new National Company for everybody American citizens have been grabbed by opponent and for its second of kin. Subscription is open to every former armed forces prisoners from battle from any theater in every conflict; in order to previous civil internees; and also to the fresh new instant families of such people living or deceased. There is no such situation once the “associate” registration, therefore haven’t any “auxiliaries”. Each member was permitted all of the benefits of registration; and voting. The way it Come AXPOW became from the fresh BATAAN Relief Providers, formed into the The newest Mexico from inside the 1942 by one or two parents: Mrs. Charles W. Bickford and Mrs. Fred Elizabeth. Landon, whose sons were grabbed because of the Japanese into the 1942. They were people in the newest 200th Shore Artillery. To your April 10, 1942 the 2 mothers spoke in order to a father of another kid on the 200th to inquire of your to preside at the a mass fulfilling titled to create an organisation to get rescue towards the caught guys for the Bataan. At this meeting, “BATAAN Recovery Business”, try organized, April 14, 1942, with Dr. V. H. Spensley from Albuquerque due to the fact president. Albuquerque, The Mexico would be to be the headquarters. Dr. Spensley recommended title BATAAN Recovery Providers. The guy mentioned the initials mean Sis, incorporating that all those individuals men around is actually the brothers. The slogan try We are going to Perhaps not Allow them to Down. Federal Circuit Judge Sam G. Brattan is called Movie director out of Points; Glen O. Ream Vice chairman; Mrs. Helen Hazelwood Assistant-Treasurer; almost every other members of the fresh Panel was indeed: Fred Landon; Mrs. Charles Bickford and you can Mrs. F. L. Language. This community is actually extremely energetic operating every way you can trying score relief with the males and having any piece of pointers they may. Whenever most other parents over the nation heard precisely what the group in the The brand new Mexico was basically starting most other sections sprang upwards throughout the You. It absolutely was included Sep 8, 1943. These people were a highly intimate arranged category with only one to purpose planned, “Rating relief into the boys and you can inform them they would not permit them to down”. They printed bulletins and you may newsletters to keep all the players told. April 9, 1943, officials was in fact opted for which have Dr. Spensley Chairman; Mrs. C. W. Bickford Vice Chairperson; Mrs. Edna Cooper Assistant; P. W. McCahan Related Assistant; Leonard Grams. Smith Treasurer. Membership are more than one thousand. Mrs. Yards. L. Bradley in the Albuquerque got an elementary hearing post place and you may gotten messages daily throughout the guys on the Tokyo channel. She had numerous ladies dealing with the lady getting such texts aside into the family unit members all over the You as soon as these people were acquired. In the 1945 power over the fresh new Bataan Relief Organization is actually formally place in the possession of of 7 of the liberated members of the fresh new This new Mexico 200th Coast Guns Regiment at a yearly conference stored for the Albuquerque. Titled into Manager Panel: Foch Tixier; Esperidian Archiheque; Sipriano Griego; Charles F. Dr. V. H. Spensley, Carl F. Whittaker and you will W. B. McCollum providing because the advisors. Foch Tixier try named president. In the 1946 from the a good reunion the name try changed to “BATAAN VETERAN’S Company” with Foch Tixier President; John Love Vice-president; Charles Montoya Assistant; Joseph Bandoni Treasurer. Foch Tixier died September 20, 1946 into the Albuquerque V.An excellent. Health off pneumonia. He was partnered October 5, 1945 and you will passed away 14 days after the delivery away from a son, Randall Toch Tixier, Jr. Reunions were held from inside the 1946 and you can 1947. At 1948 Conference stored inside Albuquerque Will get 14th officials picked were: Virgil McCollum Frontrunner; Manuel Armijo Vice-Commander; Brooks Lewis Assistant; Harry Steen Treasurer; Directors: Ruben Limas; John Manerow: T. L. Pluegar; Bryan Dougherty; Joe Smith; Kenneth Time; J. B. Heinen; Charles Brownish; Edd Chavez; Gregory W. Marshall.