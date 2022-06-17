Ginseng also helps with sexual activeness, myocardial function, liver function, metabolism, and stress responses from air pollution and noxious stimuli

Then move them to a ventilated and shaded area for further drying. This is to avoid the damaging of the inner spongiform and protect active ingredients.

A : Lay the wild ginseng roots flat on top of the cardboard box or wood plate, place it in a ventilated and shaded area. Space them from each other, no stack. Dry them naturally itself.

B : Below picture on the left: Nail the elder aged ginseng on top of a Styrofoam board, properly spacing between them. Place the board in a ventilated shady place.

C : Below picture in the center: Clamp the necks of ginseng roots, then hang them in a ventilated shade place so as to avoid the neck turns curved and the purchase price can be increased.

Below picture on the right: With the right way of digging, storage, cleaning, and drying, the inner color looks milky white. It fully preserved the active medical ingredient. Therefore, it brings higher quality and better pricing. (The picture is just for showing the inner sponge form of the nice ginseng.)

2. With some foam packaging material at the bottom of the bigger one, put a smaller box in. Fill it with more Styrofoam materials, and seal the larger one. Label the box with a “FRAGILE” sticker.

Please also observe all the above process instructions

1. Put a layer of green moss at the bottom of the shipping box, with the green facing up. Put the unwashed ginseng in the shipping box on top of the green moss. And put another layer of green moss, with the green facing down on top of the ginseng. There should be 2 holes of 1-2 millimeters on the top of the box in order that the hot air inside can goes out and will not suffocate ginseng cells. But if the holes are too big, ginseng will lose the moisture then gradually goes bad. If you are shipping them with a 35°F cooler, no holes needed.

The following graphs are from a test conducted by Dr

We pay 10-30% above market average price for those wild ginsengs with the necks more than 2-4 inches (i.e. 20-40 years old).

Below are pictures of the desired ginseng look: The plant with leaves, stem, neck, and lateral roots that all intact.

Wild American ginseng can help reduce side effects from chemotherapy and contribute to healthy physical recovery. Many chemotherapy patients suffer from fatigue, and wild ginseng, a natural energy-booster, has been shown to help. With its benefits to the immune system, American wild ginseng also aids in inhibiting the effect of cancer cells. Ginseng is also very therapeutic for a variety of diseases, including elderly insomnia, chronic cough, and asthma, recurrent colds, chronic anemia, diabetes, infertility, etc. American wild ginseng is highly valued in health care, especially in cancer treatment and physical fitness improvement.

The benefits of Wild Ganoderma Applanatum include enhancing the immune system, regulating the central nervous system, and helping patients recovering from strokes. It is also helpful with insomnia, depression, pollen allergies, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and menopause.

In ples on the effects of Wild American Ginseng and his own ancestral prescription in treating human breast cancer. Laura Murphy, Ph.D., and Associate Professor of Physiology at Southern Illinois University. It was found that the wild ginseng can inhibit the cancer cells, but when combined with the wild ginseng and his own ancestral prescription, the effect can greatly enhance in inhibiting the cancer cells. So strict distinction between wild ginseng, woods-grown ginseng and field-cultivated ginseng is crucial.