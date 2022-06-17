Foreign Film industry invited to Kazan Film Market in KIMFF

XVIII Kazan International Muslim Film Festival. logo

By Ashraf Aboul-Yazi

President, Asia Journalists Association

CAIRO: Kazan film market is one of the key events of the business platform of the XVIII Kazan International Muslim Film Festival. Regional film market will take place in Kazan State Institute of Culture on September 8, 2022. The presentation of film studios, distributional companies, online cinemas, TV channels and films by independent producers and directors will take place.

This is the second Film market in Kazan. Last year 32 companies from the regions of the Russian Federation participated in the debut event. This year the Film market will expand – the representatives of CIS, Iran, Turkey and Egypt film studios and distribution companies are invited.

Taking place within Business platform of KIMFF, Kazan film market is a territory of unity of the specialists in the field of cinema, education, film industry, producers, representatives of film festivals – partners of KIMFF, film forums, international film organizations, experts and opinion leaders. The business platform provides conditions for projects implementation in the field of cinema.

Among the tasks of the Film market are cooperation between film industry “gamers”, integration of international film organizations into the Russian market and compiling the catalogue of films, which will provide an opportunity to promote regional cinema in the Russian Federation and CIS.

Participation in Kazan film market is free. To register as a participant for the film market it is necessary to send the following information: name of the company, full name of the participants, contact details, brief information about the representatives and the company to the e-mail address business@kazan-mfmk.com. Point “Film market” as the subject of the letter.

The XVIII Kazan International Muslim Film Festival will take place from September 7 to 11 with the support of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov in partnership with the Strategic vision group “Russia – Islamic world”. The motto of the festival – “Through the dialogue of cultures to the culture of dialogue”.