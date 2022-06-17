You can also check out the predictions about your future love life and your birth chart on the site

You can also check out the predictions about your future love life and your birth chart on the site

The site is capable of providing weekly horoscope, monthly horoscope, early and some of the aspects related to astrology. I would not say that it is a detailed analysis towards astrology but I can surely recommend you to go for it for your horoscope.

What I liked about this site is its additional features like moon phases, transits, asteroids and much more about solar eclipse etc. Best part about this website is that all of the services offered here are for absolutely free.

8. Astro Style

Next inclusion in the list of the best astrology sites is Astro Style. You can rely on this website for daily, weekly and monthly horoscope and forecasts. The site does not require you to sign up on it and the basic services offered here are for absolutely free.

You should better know about your Zodiac Sign in order to know your horoscope and don’t worry if you do not because all the necessary information is provided on the website itself.

Apart from Horoscopes on the basis of zodiac sign, you can find it according to numerology too. And of course, you are not charged anything for a simple horoscope. But the site surely offer some paid services like online courses in astrology and some eBooks on it.

Apart from it all the other services are available for free. The site also have some articles available for a quick entertainment session.

9. Astrology

This site named Astrology is definitely one of the best astrology sites. You just need to choose your zodiac sign in order to apply for the free daily horoscope details regarding it. It provides all the basic horoscope services as well as general predictions for free.

However, for the detailed services you would have to pay a certain price. The paid services include love predictions, tarot, success and career, numerology etc.

Regarding the fact that it provides some of the best horoscopes according to your sun sign, it has some other features to offer too. This includes daily predictions, Chinese astrology, flirt horoscope, sex horoscope etc. I think this is a great way to determine horoscope on a daily basis right into your mailbox.

They have this additional feature too which is called live psychic discussion. Although this one is a paid feature but you get to sort out all the issues related to your life in live conversations and that too with the experts.

10. Astrology Zodiac Signs

I think this is the only option amongst the best astrology sites which provides its own mobile applications for a better and on-the-go accessing. The site works in various countries and provides detailed information about your zodiac sign along with their characteristics.

You just need to click on the zodiac sign to analyze its details, profile and the rest of the information. And all of this is available for absolutely free chatiw con.

All the features and services provided on the site are free and trust me there are so many of them. Apart from daily or weekly horoscope details, you can also find out compatibility, astrology and many more aspects on this website too.

They also have this astrology blog which provides a detailed description about modern astrology and various features of it. However, you cannot rely on the website to learn astrology as it features very basic information.

Conclusion

This section is a mix between traditional Hindu Mythology based best astrology sites as well as the modern approach towards astrology. However, both types of approach are good enough to gain accurate results about daily happenings in your life as well as your monthly or weekly Horoscope reading.