Despite the break up, Cage never threw in the towel on love, just like he’s going to never give up on rescuing the country

Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim

Nicolas Cage has been noted for several half-hearted attempts at taking the National Treasure, but he is commonly known for dating a woman young enough to be his child. Even though his earlier wives, Lisa Marie Presley and Patricia Arquette, were close to the National Treasure star in age, his third wife, Alice Kim, was 20 years his junior.

According to Today, Cage met Kim, a sushi waiter, at the LA restaurant where she worked. The romance was a whirlwind, maybe as urgent as Gone in 60 Seconds and other of Cage's suspenseful movie adventures. They got engaged after a couple of short months and married in 2004, when he was 40 and she was 20. Alas, something eventually went south. After eleven years of marriage, which we can only assume was tested by so many action movie premieres that they started merging together, Kim reportedly split from her celebrity beau.

Rumor enjoys they, the new star provides made an effort to pick up so much more ladies at Sushi dinner around La. Reported by users, there is a number of sashimi regarding sea.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner's second wife, Christine Baumgartner, may be almost two decades younger than the star, but Costner is apparently ready to do just about anything to make it work, even if that meant being a stay-at-home dad. A 44-year-old Costner got married to his 29-year-old flame in a private ceremony at his home in Aspen, Colo. in 2004. Six years later, the celebrity found himself taking a long break from Hollywood to help raise the three children.

Costner admitted to the Telegraph he had doubts about expanding his family so late in life. He was 55 years old by the time his youngest was born, but he was also at a point in his career where he could choose his roles. Today, he says he only takes the projects he wants and spends the rest of his time and energy on his family. "I see [my family] and make plans every day, and the thing I hope for in life isn't success but being able to raise my family and that nothing happens to me in the next 20 years," he explained. "I want it to be me who tells them about the gifts, the beauty, the treachery and whatever is in life. I don't want them to know from someone else."

Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris

It’s surprising to believe that late great Hugh Hefner ever compensated down. Before his passage in the senior years off 91, this new Playboy originator said to own slept with more than step 1,one hundred thousand people, however, when he old, his preference in women don’t.

Hef's relationship with Playboy Bunny-turned-reality personality Holly Madison basically defined the early aughts. Although Madison may have been competing for marriage when she moved into the mansion at age 22, they separated after seven years. The media mogul was devastated, admitting, "I expected to spend the rest of my life with her." He claimed the relationship was strained when he couldn't provide her with children.

However, Hefner did manage to find love again. After briefly dating a 19-year-old pair of twins, he met his third wife, Crystal Harris. She was 24 years old at the time of their wedding – an impressive 60 years his junior. Even though Harris was young enough to be Hef's grandchild (and called off their initial wedding), the couple appeared to be truly in love when they finally tied the knot. Hef told the press he "saved the best for last."