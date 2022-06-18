If you don’t like the rules you shouldn’t come to the room

So last night when all the Jonny drama was going on, after he had been booted, at some point this name comes in the room and my radar got primed immediately because the first thing this name did was react to a Heidi comment. Heidi’s comment was something about how wireclub capitalizes the words Monday through Friday but not saturday or sunday and this new person, after having not spoken at all yet, typed all seven days of the week and none of them were capitalized and then says “it doesnt do that for me”. Some other flags to me were he made several comments that were a play on words, which Jonny does quite often. Someone made a comment about an album by a certain artist and i’ve seen jonny gush about that same artist more than once and pariah commented back on that. Then Stepp disparaged one of the roomies with a walrus comment and Nordy started singing I am the Walrus and Pariah reacted to that with yet another play on words on a particular line of that song that i’ve seen Jonny do a number of times. To me, one of the nails in the coffin is Jonny posted about the Paul McCartney video not only on his FB, but gushed about it in the room for several minutes a bit before he got booted and then later i see.

I can’t tell in the log if he was posting a link there or just commenting but the way the wording is capitalized, i’m guessing it was the same link Jonny has on his FB. I know none of the above isn’t enough to assume more than just wondering if i’m right but there is more.

Now this Pariah person would go on to say they were new to social media and someone pointed out to them that their SN was unverified (which means it’s new). So can someone tell me how the hell a person who has no idea of who Jonny is or what he is like could possibly know or even “suspect” Jonny would be laughing his ass off right about now? Unless THEY were Jonny and laughing their ass off right about then.

The Smoke Hasn’t Even Cleared

Another aspect of this. Pariah’s profile when he came in said he was from Lewes, DE. Lewes is a little over 100 miles south of Philadelphia and one thing Wire seems to do is put people’s locations sometimes in a different city than where they live, but still close by. My theory on that is that wire might be locating them based on some hub where their ISP has equipment that’s the closest location to their city or possibly where a physical office is located. When someone asked Pariah about the Lewes location, he said he doesn’t even live in Delaware, but the interesting thing is he never actually said where he was from. Before someone desperately tries to prove me wrong by saying Jonny’s profile shows Philadelphia, it’s an easy thing to change on your profile after signing up, he probably left the Pariah location as have a peek at tids link Lewes for deflection.?There were other small clues and granted, i have zero proof because no one can prove it is Jonny and no one can prove it isn’t. I think all the little things add up and the fact this name appeared in the room shortly after Jonny got El Boote just makes it very likely. Hell, even WW, who isn’t in the room all that much, commented how Pariah was a roomie in disguise. it’s like the fucker had a neon sign on his forehead that flashed “Guess who i am” all night long.

The “Jonny” Transcript In It’s Entirety

Let me preface this by once again warning, this paste is longer than the Panama Canal, but i’m not the goddamn editor of the NY Times so if you don’t want to read it all, don’t. This is being posted so each and every one of you can make up your own minds as to did he deserve El Boote Up Da Asse or no. Hell Stepp has already sucked Jonny’s cock and he hasn’t even been in the room for 3 hours.