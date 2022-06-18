Spam email campaigns cannot do any damage without manual intervention by users who are encouraged to perform certain tasks

Spam email campaigns cannot do any damage without manual intervention by users who are encouraged to perform certain tasks

How do spam campaigns infect computers?

Unfortunately, due to the lack of knowledge of these threats and careless behaviour, many users inadvertently help scammers to achieve their goals.

As mentioned above, emails of this type contain malicious attachments that infect computers only if opened. For example, if the attached file is an executable (.exe) file, it first needs to be executed (run) for it to install malicious programs.

If the attachment is an MS Office document, when opened, it will request permission to enable macro commands. Enabling these commands gives permission for a malicious document to download and install a high-risk virus. Similar rules apply to files of other types.

How to avoid installation of malware?

Do not open attachments (or links) that are included in emails received from unknown, suspicious or untrustworthy addresses, without carefully studying them first. If the email seems irrelevant (does not concern you), do not open the presented attachment or link – you should delete these emails without reading. Download software using official, trustworthy sources (websites) only.

Avoid using third party downloaders, peer-to-peer networks and other such tools, unofficial websites, etc. Bear in mind that third party downloaders (or installers) are used to distribute rogue (potentially malicious) applications. Download and install software with care. Check "Custom", "Advanced" and other similar settings.

Deselect offers to install or download unwanted applications, and only then finish the process. You are advised to keep software updated but using implemented functions or tools provided by the official developers. Dubious, fake updaters usually install malware or unwanted applications rather than the promised updates.

If you are a Microsoft Office user, use software no older than the MS Office 2010 version. Later versions have “Protected View” mode, which prevents malicious attachments from downloading and installing computer infections.

If you have already opened malicious attachments, we recommend running a scan with Combo Cleaner Antivirus for macOS to automatically eliminate infiltrated malware.

I hacked your device, because I sent you this message from your account.If you have already changed your password, my malware will be intercepts it every time.

You may not know me, and you are most likely wondering why you are receiving this email, right?In fact, I posted a malicious program on adults (pornography) of some websites, and you know that you visited these websites to enjoy (you know what I mean).

While you were watching video clips,my trojan started working as a RDP (remote desktop) with a keylogger that gave me access to your screen as well as a webcam.

What I’ve done?I made a double screen video.The first part shows the video you watched (you have good taste, yes . but strange for me and other normal people),and the second part shows the recording of your webcam.

Well, I think $671 (USD dollars) is a fair price for our little secret.You will make a bitcoin payment (if you don’t know, look for “how to buy bitcoins” on Google).

Remarks:You have 2 days (48 hours) to pay. (I have a special code, and at the moment I know that you have read this email).

If I don’t get bitcoins, I will send your video to all your contacts, including family members, colleagues, etc.However, if I am paid, I will immediately destroy the video, and my trojan will be destruct someself.

If you want to get proof, answer “Yes!” and resend this letter to youself. And I will definitely send your video to your any 19 contacts.

This is a non-negotiable offer, so please do not waste my personal and other people’s time by replying to this email.