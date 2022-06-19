Elitesingles is now able to rating tips, la dating services

Barrister & Solicitor, New Zealand. Solicitor, England and Wales. Partner, Young Hunter Lawyers, Christchurch. Director High Performance Sport New Zealand. Member, FINA Ethics Panel (2013-2017). Director, Swimming New Zealand (2012-2014).

Mr Fabio Iudica (1966)

Attorney-at-law. Civil lawyer at Milan bar association; Partner of law firm “Studio Legale Associato Iudica – Carbone” in Milan, Italy; Director of the advanced http://www.besthookupwebsites.org/cs/jdate-recenze Course in Sports Law and Sports Justice at Milan University; Adjunct Professor of corporate law and financial market law at Milan University -Bicocca; Appeals judge of the Italian Sports fishing and underwater activity Federation; Member of the CAS Ad Hoc Division for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Mr Anton Jagodic (1957)

Ph.D; Lawyer; Project Manager with the Olympic Committee of Slovenia; Judge at the District Court of Ljubliana (1985-1992); Secretary General of the Olympic Committee of Slovenia (1992-2015); President of the Disciplinary Court of Chamber of Commerce in Slovenia (1998-2013); Member of Arbitration of Chamber of Commerce in Slovenia (2013- ); Member of legal and disciplinary commission of European Games 2015 in Baku; President of the Association of Sports lawyers of Slovenia (2002-2016); Adviser of the President of European Olympic Committees – EOC (2017-).

Mr Simon Jefferson (1952)

Queen’s Counsel since . Hon. Solicitor (Legal Adviser) NZ Soccer since 1997. NZ Soccer Appeal Authority (1997 – to date). Chairperson of the Oceania Disciplinary Committee (2009-2011). Life Member of Bay Olympic FC.

Mr Gary Johansen (1944)

Juris Doctor, University of Iowa College of Law. Former Senior Associate General Counsel for the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. Served as on-site USOPC legal counsel for numerous Olympic, Paralympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. While serving as legislative assistant for U.S. Senator Ted Stevens and staff counsel for U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation assisted in the drafting of the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act, which serves as the charter legislation establishing the USOPC and is the governing authority for Olympic, Paralympic, Pan American and Parapan American sport in the U.S.