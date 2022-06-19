Past clinics have been well attended, so get your booking in early; limited seating available

Past clinics have been well attended, so get your booking in early; limited seating available

Details: Free. Learn ant biology basics, then be guided through the various management techniques, including practical demonstrations on how to mix and apply the HAL gel bait. Email Heather Forester at the email address below or call the number below to register.

Details: The public is invited to this free workshop that will teach and provide an opportunity to try out specific new skills for better interactions that will help your “self-best” path. A reception with pupus begins at 4:45 p.m.

Cost is $50 or $45 for VAC members, plus a $10 supply fee per person

Details: Paint your own 8-by-53-inch scarf using three colors of your choice, which will create many more colors on the silk. Beginner and intermediate artists are welcome. For more information or to register, call VAC or visit .

Join Jasmine Silverstein of HeartBeet Foods in this hands-on fermented foods workshop

Details: Fermented foods have been a part of every ancient culture throughout history. Sauerkraut, pickles and yogurt are a few of the many traditional live-cultured, fermented foods. Learn the basics of culturing cabbage and various vegetables into probiotic-rich sauerkraut, as well how to make your own kombucha. Each participant will take home their own finished products. Cost is $55 or $50 for VAC members. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, call VAC or visit . All supplies and organic ingredients will be provided. No cooking skills necessary.

Details: Open to the public. Learn what is Shin Buddhism/Shinjin and Nembutsu/Buddhist Wisdom. Registration required by calling or emailing the contact information below or selecting “going” on the Puna Hongwanji Facebook event page. Cost is $5.

Details: Tools and paints will be provided, including a selection of dried gourds. You might want to bring wood burning tools or other materials for creating unique designs on your ipu. For more info or to register, please call or email using the contact information below. Space limited to 15. Cost is $20 or $15 for SKEA members.

Details: Learn how to use your mobile device to create engaging multimedia content for marketing your products and service. Bring your cellphone. Cist is $ 25. Register at .

Details: Learn the five key steps of using Instagram for a business and how to launch successful Instagram campaigns. Participants also will learn the importance of hashtags and how to use them effectively, ways to optimize their business profile and how to drive traffic to their website from an Instagram business account. Advance registration required. Cost is is $40. Register at

Details: Insurance agents from Financial Benefits Insurance HI will give an overview on the details of Medicare and be on hand to answer any questions. Targeted for those 65 and older, but open to all.

Details: Join fiber artist and nationally recognized gourd artist Jelena Clay for a workshop about lauhala weaving. Lauhala leaves come from the hala tree, a very special Pacific island tree. Learn how to select, prepare and dye lauhala leaves. Each student will have the opportunity to create a lauhala bookmark. Lauhala kits also can be purchased to create more. Free, but park fees apply.

Details: Monthly meeting. Enjoy the fellowship and see how to protect your earned federal benefits as an active and retired federal employeese early with brown bag lunch at noon.

Details: Potluck followed by meeting at 6 p.m. Talk story about environmental issues near and far. Be a “Zero Hero” (zero waste) and bring your own plate, cup, utensils, etc.

Details: Join the Big Island Electric Vehicle Association and a few of its electric car owners to compare notes and share knowledge and experiences. If you have an EV, please join. If you’re in the market for an EV and have questions, come by and get your questions addressed.