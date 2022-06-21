The text also includes chapters on stress, cardiovascular disease, cancer, substance abuse, and sexually transmitted diseases

The text also includes chapters on stress, cardiovascular disease, cancer, substance abuse, and sexually transmitted diseases

Each chapter was definitely structured differently. In the middle of the Muscular Fitness chapter there was kind of a shift from a “textbook” to a “workbook” format. Some of the chapters even had a blank page at the end which had me contemplating if there was missing text.

The chapter on weight management includes excellent information that is easy to read and understand

The material presented was easy to read, perhaps a consistency in font and page design, (i.e. sub-headings all bold and in the same font) would help one to better navigate from one section of the book to another. Possibly numbering the chapters and having the pages in sequential order from beginning to end rather than each section starting with “1”. It would also help if the references were included at the end of every chapter.

https://hookupdate.net/tr/romancetale-inceleme/

I felt the majority of the content was well-organized; however, as referenced above, the nutritional section was a bit confusing . It started with the macronutrients by introducing calories and carbohydrates then jumped to the “MyPlate” information before going back to proteins and fats.

As stated, the provided links did not work. Charts and images that were clear and easy to understand, although there were few of them.

I did not notice any reference to ethnicity or race throughout the text. The addition of statistics regarding known variances in reference to the different diseases discussed could help expand this area in the book.

I feel that this book has a lot of potential and could be useful for a personal fitness course. The addition of the hyperlinks could prove to make the difference in the usability of the material.

The text covers all of the important concepts of fitness and wellness. All of the major components of fitness are well addressed for the college population. The chapter on stress is excellent for the college. read more

The text covers all of the important concepts of fitness and wellness. All of the major components of fitness are well addressed for the college population. The chapter on stress is excellent for the college student.

I found the text the be very accurate. The chapters over the health related fitness components are excellent. I did find some of the hyperlinks difficult to work. The few that I could get to work seemed to be good and would work well for the student.

I found the information included in the chapters to be current and very up to date. The chapter on nutrition was well presented with accurate information by today’s standards.

The information is up-to-date and easy to understand

The only real issue that I found with clarity, are the problems with some of the hyperlinks. I did find the tables, figures, and graphs easy to understand.

The book, overall, was well written and would work well for a personal fitness and wellness course. There are some stylistic differences due to multiple authors, but the text is excellent.

The text has very good organizational flow and build from chapter to chapter. The text starts with healthy behaviors and progresses through the health related fitness components, nutrition, and weight management.

This is a well written text with great information. I think this text would be an excellent resource for courses on personal fitness and wellness. I like that the text is a true fitness and wellness book, although there are some health education concepts addressed. I believe it relates to the college population and can be used to help individuals who wish to improve their overall fitness levels. This text would also be an excellent resource for courses on personal training.