Being transgendered or gay ruins people’s lives

Gay people are sick also

“Transgendered people need help. There is something wrong with them. They need to see a doctor. They are not normal. Don’t get into the semantics of what is mormal you know what I mean. Even their own. So do us all a favor and get fixed!”

He put many words here, but he doesn’t actually *say* anything with them. There is “something wrong” with us…okay, what exactly do you mean by that, sir? There IS something wrong with us. It’s called “lacking acceptance”. It’s called “feeling forced to hide ourselves away”. What’s wrong with us, in a nutshell, is people like you, sir. It is not a thing within us that is wrong. “Out of place” may a better term for the thing within us. “Mis-matched” is so much more descriptive and accurate. It is a dichotomy between how we feel inside and how we appear outside.

He says we should have a doctor fix us. But we often do, sir! There is a term for it: Gender Reassignment Surgery. Another term applies: Hormone Replacement. Yet another term fits: Gender Identity Therapy. There are many more terms. In effect. they all work toward helping us become the person we are meant to be–physically, mentally, emotionally, even spiritually. They help us bridge the gap between who we are inside and who we appear to be outside. They help us cope when people around us call us names, or say we are not welcome in their restaurants, or refuse to acknowledge our humanity.

The overwhelming majority of trans, gay, lesbian or bi people I know are more open-minded and accepting than you are

Oh, wait, I get it…you meant that you wish a doctor would remove the thing within us which makes you uncomfortable. Would you also change the skin color of the person with whom you are conversing? Would you shorten the hair of the gentleman playing the guitar over there? Would you remove that which allows your mother to speak her mind or enables her to move to another room besides the kitchen? In short, sir, would you make all people into those of your own choosing? My guess is that you would. How disappointed you must be with these annoying people constantly intruding on your life! Why can’t they all just disappear and leave you alone?

I hate to be the one to tell you this, but we cannot be fixed that way any more than colored skin can, or the guitar player can, or any woman or man can.

“ They are not normal. Don’t get into the semantics of what is mormal you know what I mean.” (Well, I had to take a guess at “mormal” , but I believe I was able to pull the meaning of the word out of the context of the sentence.)

Why yes, gay people *are* often sick. They catch colds and contract the flu just like you do. They suffer from illness and disease, because–and I realize this may be a shock to you and you will have a hard time understanding the words–because they are human.

Yes, Gay people are human. Lesbian women are human. Transgender people are–as bizarre as you may find this–human. Just like you.

Welllll…perhaps not *just* like you. For that reason–yes, I’m saying this–they are better than you. Healthier, anyway. Hmmm…perhaps the sick ones are not we, but you, sir?

“ Even their own.” I specifically wanted to know what sir meant by this statement. I admit it perplexes me. In my experience and based on the stories I’ve read and heard, it is the other way around. Family members, supposed “friends”, complete strangers…many of these cause problems for those of us who identify with one or more of the letters in “LGBT”. Many who purport to love us instead reject us…do you know the pain that can cause? Oh that’s right…you’ve never been rejected, have you? You’ve never walked down a street and been taunted or sword at–or attacked and brutally beaten or even killed–because of who you are. No, because you’re perfect, I forgot. Nobody has anything bad to say about you.