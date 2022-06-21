Funds for work, along these lines are provided for I by the Allied Jewish Campaign

Funds for work, along these lines are provided for I by the Allied Jewish Campaign

“Much more needs to be done in this particular field for the Jewish youth of East Europe, helpless in’ the face of the new economic de- I velopments. Work shops where I they may become proficient in the use of tools, in the handling of mass-production machinery, sup- plying such shops with the neces- I equipment and materials, ar- ranging for apprenticeships-these are among the things that are necessary if the Jewish youth of ‘ Europe is to be enabled to become self-supporting.

killed in the Tel Hai riots. Brought , here to talk for the Pioneer Wo men’s Organization, she said, “This year we have a new message for you Americans. We no longer ask you to collect money, to hold meetings, and discuss Palestine. Now we are making room in our settlements for you. We want you to come there and work with us.” The cable from the British Labor party to the convention said, “We are profoundly disturbed that our Jewish friends in Palestine and abroad should even for a moment doubt our sympathy with their ideal to establish a Jewish National Homeland in Palestine. It is pre-‘ cisely the purpose of the British Labor government to provide for the orderly and consistent d velopment of Palestine, including , the close settlement of the land to its utmost capacity; to chodit s nД›kГЅm russiancupid avoid un- intentional injustice to the non. Jewish sections of the community, and at the same time to secure a broader and more certain basis for the growth of the Jewish National Home. We are delighted to have the assurance that the economic emancipation and social elevation of the Arab masses are coming from the efforts of Jewish labor in ; Palestine.”

All Jewish organizations are urged to send representatives

A message from William Green. president of the American Federa- tion of Labor, said, “We rejoice that you are incorporating the’ ideals of organized labor in your plans for the Jewish common- wealth.” Detroit Conference Wednesday. A conference of Detroit work- ers for the Gewerkschaften cam- paign will be held at the Farband Folkshule, Twelfth and Blaine, on Wednesday evening, – paign. The Detroit committee an- nounces that at a conference to be held at Jericho Temple, Joy road and Linwood, on Sunday eve- . lung, ec. 8, Mr. Ben Guryou will be the guest speaker,

Collections are twine Alpha Epsilon Tau. Phone thee pres- Mohel Specialist • t the home of Irving Feldman. Recommended by G Gladstone. Members report rapid sale and collection will be made. Loading Phyaicia. Co-operation of •Il organisations Euclid 5000 Nor. Club held a weinie rowst at River ii. P ie. Rouge to charity. Ticket. Twelve couples were present. Ming Longfellow s27n or Arlington Dancing at • the home of Rae Dolinsky, 2428-W. The nett meeting will be at 430 Holbrook •venuepleted the eve- the borne of Sydney Solomon. The club will hold ton. Theta Gamma Thera Sorority. Recommended by Theta Gamma Theta Sorority congratu- Tau Tau Iota Sorority. Siegel. The Mis•es Sophie and Tillie Sherman on her betrothal to Josteph Miller, mem. The social meet• Tau Tau lot• Sorority.

Another sister died of malaria

Instead of a reg- inn wan •t the borne of Mi. Ruth ular meting on Dee. Misr Herber. The Anti committee, took cbarge of next meeting will he at the home of Mi. Mks Ida I. The next oa . PERFORMED eron avenue. On Doe. Sorority met at the home sorority will meet at the home of MI. Efithfr Silber, Dec. Mi. Sophie Schrnier: utility officer, Mks An informal party is to be given by the Helen Kirachbaum: . Miss Paul- • orority on Saturday evening, Dec. Ine Kalish; correspondong secretary. Mi. Mi. Asia Men and women desiring to make planning to 1111 sorority et. Miss Ida Vitt. The soror a charity bridge to the near future. The rimonial purposes, see me. Mrs. Shulown, 2111 Pineroc, Tuesday, S.