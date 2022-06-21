Within the most analyses i searched the connection between participants’ baseline exposure/danger sign top and their use of the program (Desk 3)

作者: Farooq Moin on 21 June , 2022.
类别: All

Within the most analyses i searched the connection between participants’ baseline exposure/danger sign top and their use of the program (Desk 3)

The results show that baseline characteristics were only loosely correlated with the number of logins, completed monitoring assessments, page hits, and forum visits, while stronger associations were found with the more intense parts of the intervention (forum posts and chat participations). In addition, age was correlated with utilization between rspearman=.17 (age ? logins) and rspearman=.25 (age ? forum visits; all p < .01). 1.

The correlations off Body mass index having use had been less than

Every correlations out-of Bmi with use had been below

Most of the correlations out-of Body mass index which have utilization was basically less than

Every correlations from Body mass index which have use had been lower than

All correlations out-of Bmi that have usage was indeed lower than

All correlations out of Body mass index with usage was basically below

All correlations off Body mass index that have utilization had been below

Most of the correlations away from Bmi which have application had been less than

The correlations of Body mass index that have application was less than

All the correlations out-of Body mass index with utilization have been lower than

Every correlations out of Body mass index which have application was in fact less than

All correlations from Bmi which have application was below

All correlations away from Body mass index having application was in fact lower than

The correlations from Body mass index having use have been less than

Most of the correlations away from Body mass index having usage was basically below

All of the correlations of Body mass index having use was indeed below

The correlations of Body mass index having utilization was less than

Total(Letter = 3,548) School(Letter = dos,739) On the internet hook(N = 255) Recommended of the buddy(Letter = 141) Flyer/poster(N = 118) Almost every other (Letter = 295) Decide to try statistics p
Notice. Logins = level of logins in order to ProYouth; Monitorings = amount of completed keeping track of surveys; Forum posts = quantity of efforts to the discussion board; Chats = involvement from inside the online counseling cam example (class otherwise private); Webpage hits = level of users reached from the new member city (we. age., once log on); Forum check outs = amount of profiles accessed throughout the forum (we. age., shortly after login); IQR= inter quartile Variety; * = median take to.
Logins* Yards (Md [IQR]) step three.9 (0 [0–1]) 1.3 (step one [0–1]) thirteen.4 (dos [1–5]) 20.cuatro (1 [1–3]) six.dos (step 1 [0–3]) eleven.step 3 (1 [0–4]) ?2(4) = 327.6 <.001
Monitorings* M (Md [IQR]) step one.3 (0 [0–1]) 0.seven (0 (0–0]) step 3.nine (1 [0–3]) dos.6 (0 [0–2]) dos.5 (0 [0–2]) 3.seven (step 1 [0–3]) ?2(4) = 308.6 <.001
Forum listings % step three.step three step mature quality singles odwiedzajД…cych 1.4 eleven.cuatro 9.9 5.step 1 ten.2 ?2(4) = 150.dos <.001
Chats % step three.0 1.step one 10.2 eleven.4 8.5 7.8 ?2(4) = 150.eight <.001
Web page attacks* Meters (Md [IQR]) 34.step 1 (cuatro [0–15]) a dozen.8 (dos [0–11]) 129.eight (19 [2–53]) 116.0 (13 [3–34]) 63.4 (11 [0–28]) 98.8 (fifteen [0–39]) ?2(4) = 223.six <.001
Message board check outs* Meters (Md [IQR]) 5.5 (0 [0–0]) 1.step 1 (0 [0–0]) 21.dos (step 1 [0–7]) twenty-seven.cuatro (0 [0–3]) 8.nine (0 [0–2]) 21.0 (0 [0–3]) ?2(4) = 585.dos <.001
Intercourse WCS > 57 Bingeing Laxatives Illness Low-energy eating Do it Binge eating and you can disease Early in the day colorado
Note. Logins = number of logins to ProYouth; Monitorings = number of completed monitoring questionnaires; Forum listings = number of contributions to the forum; Chats = participation in online counseling chat session (group or individual); Webpage moves = number of pages accessed in the participant area (i. e., after login); Forum check outs = number of pages accessed in the forum (i. e., after login); WCS = Weight Concerns Scale; tx = treatment; OR = odds ratio; rspearman = Spearman rank correlations; CI = confidence interval; **p <. 01.
Logins rspearman .18** .21** .13** .04** .14** .15** .00 .14** .14**
Monitorings rspearman .23** .22** .13** .07** .14** .17** .02 .17** .14**
Page hits rspearman .17** .21** .14** .05** .14** .14** .00 .14** .15**
Forum visits rspearman .18** .25** .17** .13** .20** .19** .01 .20** .23**
Forum posts Or [CI] 4.step 3 [dos.3–8.1] 5.step 3 [3.6–seven.9] 2.7 [1.9–4.0] 3.seven [dos.2–six.1] 4.3 [dos.9–6.4] 3.8 [dos.5–5.7] step one.dos [0.8–1.7] Or = step 3.8 [2.5–5.8] Otherwise = 5.step three [step 3.5–8.0]
Chats Or [CI] 47.seven [6.6–341] ten.6 [6.5–17.1] 3.8 [dos.5–5.7] dos.six [step 1.5–cuatro.7] 5.4 [step 3.6–8.2] seven.5 [cuatro.6–12.4] step one.cuatro [step one.0–2.1] Or = cuatro.6 [step three.0–eight.1] Or = dos.nine [step 1.8–cuatro.7]

Search in Site