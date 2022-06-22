Once again 80 plus and not a single

Great site in my opinion, had some good $20 deposit casino wins from this one and unlike other sites you don’t have to wait weeks and deposit ???s till your next pay out. By far one of best online casinos

Closed my account after i tried to withdraw ?100, I withdrew ?10 just to see if they would pay and that was fine it went in my back but as soon as I withdrew ?100 they shut my account, 3 emails sent and no reply after 5days, I want my ?100 withdrawal or all my deposits I’ve made over ?290 in 3 days of opening and account with you. User name kezza198732

Once again 80 plus and not a single bonus. Absolute disgrace! So corrupt. The worst site. Avoid this site it will just take all and give nothing.

This is now the only site I play on!! Games play well! Regular wins. ?15 last week from daily free spins! Several withdrawals yesterday!! Customer service excellent!! Lots of Box bonanzas. ?122 this week! Love this site!!

Its a great casino. The have most providers on here for slot machines, plus they have all the live casino games you’d expect like crazy time and monopoly live. I’m really shocked at the amount of 1 star reviews ?? listen, it’s not the site that’s creating the RTP For the games that you’re choosing to pay, it’s your luck of the draw and it’s randomly generated using a calculated system. I’ve put ?10 on here and walked away with ?140 one day and I’ve put ?100 on here and walked away with nothing on another. It’s nothing to do with the site! Choose your provider and only play with what you can afford to loose. I can only presume the bad reviews are from people loosing money and thinking they’re being scammed. Something I like about this site is that they have a daily chance to win free spins and I’ve had them pay very well for me in the past. Once I got 5 free spins on monopoly paradise mansion slot and won ?6, I took that ?6 to buffalo megaways and hit a 360x off a 20p spin and walked away with ?70+. My max win on this site has been a 1300x on buffalo king megaways. I’ve also lost lots of money. Play at your own risk people, don’t blame the site, it’s a good site. Ignore the bad reviews ??

Looking on line sites that promote different casinos and apparently *are trust worthy opinions*There not !They advised this site has a high customer payout , but unfortunately this is not true or accurate .I recently joined and have lost a large amount of money with no payouts at all, so 100 per cent loss.I’d be extremely careful who you trust to get advice online , I’ve found this to be the case , where other sites recommend gambling sites online , this is the case with * playojo, sky casino , and mansion and grovesner casinos , where it is loss after loss and your chasing your money to , yet again Loose! So be very careful and try to read actual reviews from people rather then gambling recommended sites , as they get PAID to recommend them.Hope this helps , as with co vid , Job losses and getting near Christmas, we all have enough to worry about then heavy losses ! Sam xx

If you want a site that just takes Yr money This is the site for you.once you eventually get bonuses 30x max but it costs 100x to get quick bonuses the games don’t play well speeds up and slows down all the time.stay well away