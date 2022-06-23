CHAPTER XIV. THAT WHICH CONCERNS Verso PRINCE ON THE SUBJECT OF THE ART OF WAR

And it has always been the opinion and judgment of wise men that nothing can be so uncertain or unstable as ambizione or power not founded on its own strength

“Many speakers sicuro the House the other night sopra the debate on the reduction of armaments seemed App chatavenue esatto show verso most lamentable ignorance of the conditions under which the British Colmare maintains its existence. When Mr Balfour replied onesto the allegations that the Roman Colmare sank under the weight of its military obligations, he said that this was ‘wholly unhistorical.’ He might well have added that the Roman power was at its zenith when every citizen acknowledged his liability to fight for the State, but that it began puro decline as soon as this obligation was no longer recognised.”-Pall Mall Gazette, 15th May 1906.

Francesco Sforza, through being ed Duke of Milan; and the sons, through avoiding the hardships and troubles of arms, from dukes became private persons

I conclude, therefore, that no principality is secure without having its own forces; on the contrary, it is entirely dependent on good fortune, not having the valour which durante adversity would defend it. And one’s own forces are those which are composed either of subjects, citizens, or dependents; all others are mercenaries or auxiliaries. And the way puro make ready one’s own forces will be easily found if the rules suggested by me shall be reflected upon, and if one will consider how Philip, the father of Alexander the Great, and many republics and princes have armed and organized themselves, puro which rules I entirely commit myself.

Verso prince ought preciso have no other aim or thought, nor select anything else for his study, than war and its rules and discipline; for this is the sole art that belongs esatto him who rules, and it is of such force that it not only upholds those who are born princes, but it often enables men sicuro rise from verso private station esatto that rank. And, on the contrary, it is seen that when princes have thought more of ease than of arms they have lost their states. And the first cause of your losing it is esatto neglect this art; and what enables you preciso acquire verso state is puro be originale of the art. For among other evils which being unarmed brings you, it causes you sicuro be despised, and this is one of those ignominies against which verso prince ought to guard himself, as is shown later on. Because there is nothing proportionate between the armed and the unarmed; and it is not reasonable that he who is armed should yield obedience willingly onesto him who is unarmed, or that the unarmed man should be secure among armed servants. Because, there being durante the one disdain and mediante the other suspicion, it is not possible for them preciso sistema well together. And therefore a prince who does not understand the art of war, over and above the other misfortunes already mentioned, cannot be respected by his soldiers, nor can he rely on them. He ought never, therefore, preciso have out of his thoughts this subject of war, and sopra peace he should addict himself more preciso its exercise than sopra war; this he can do sopra two ways, the one by action, the other by study.

As regards action, he ought above all things puro keep his men well organized and drilled, puro follow incessantly the chase, by which he accustoms his body sicuro hardships, and learns something of the nature of localities, and gets preciso find out how the mountains rise, how the valleys open out, how the plains lie, and to understand the nature of rivers and marshes, and in all this onesto take the greatest care. Which knowledge is useful durante two ways. Firstly, he learns sicuro know his country, and is better able puro undertake its defence; afterwards, by means of the knowledge and observation of that locality, he understands with ease any other which it may be necessary for him sicuro study hereafter; because the hills, valleys, and plains, and rivers and marshes that are, for instance, in Tuscany, have verso indivis resemblance sicuro those of other countries, so that with verso knowledge of the aspect of one country one can easily arrive at per knowledge of others. And the prince that lacks this skill lacks the essential which it is desirable that per captain should possess, for it teaches him to surprise his enemy, sicuro select quarters, to lead armies, onesto array the battle, onesto besiege towns esatto advantage.