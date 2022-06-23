Intimate basement club of 300 capacity with a Full Funktion One Sound system

Intimate basement club of 300 capacity with a Full Funktion One Sound system

It’s no surprise that this is a popular part of Leeds nightlife as there is plenty to entertain with video screens, arcade games (the kind of stuff you haven’t seen since you were a nipper), TV/movie props, memorabilia, film nights and occasional visits from famous celebs! Perhaps the kitchest place to hang?

Explore The Neighbourhood

Events

Eating & Drinking

Attractions

Other

8 Week Intro to Handstands

Join us for 8 weeks as we gain a solid understanding of how to safely and efficiently practice handstands! Classes will build a lot of…

Sofie Hagen – Fat Jokes

Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Sofie Hagen presents; Fat Jokes. A show bursting with big jokes and fat punchlines. Sofie returns to her craft of devastatingly brilliant joke writing…

Fathers Day at Ambiente

Treat dad this Father’s day at Ambiente Leeds with mouth-watering tapas and we’ll treat him to a free 175ml glass of house wine. All you…

Woodcut Relief Printing

Spend a day learning how to use specialist woodcutting tools to carve your own design into high-quality plywood to print from. You’ll learn how to…

Ricky Ross: Short Stories Vol 2

Ricky Ross, songwriter and lead singer for Deacon Blue, one of Scotland’s best-loved and most successful bands, returns to The Varieties stage in …

Isy Suttie: Jackpot

Ever since she can remember, Isy has been searching for ways to make her life more exciting: ouija boards, exploring derelict houses and jumping off…

LGBT+ Wellbeing & Social Cafe

Our monthly LGBT+ Coffee and Cake Cafe is moving… expanding… and rebranding! Join us for our new style monthly social evening – still with coffee…

Saturday Superstars: TEMPO, Street Crew

TEMPO are a performance group based at Yorkshire Dance, learning streetdance and breakdance skills to take out onto the streets and stages of Yorkshire. All…

Naima Bock

On London-based artist Naima Bock will release her debut album Giant Palm via Sub Pop Records/Memorials of Distinction. Born in Glastonbury to…

Al Murray’s Gig For Victory

As the dust settles and we emerge blinking into the dawn of a new year, the men mixxxer inloggen and women of this great country will need…

An Evening Of Burlesque

A scintillating night out of sparkling entertainment, the UK’s longest running burlesque show is back touring the nation and it’s bigger than ever. Join us…

Recycled Printmaking – four week course

Use a variety of recycled materials such as old CDs, tetrapak cartons, cereal boxes and plastic packaging to produce your own ‘recycled’ prints onto paper….

Introduction to Printmaking – five week course

This course will introduce you to some of the processes you can access at Leeds Print Workshop and give you the basic skills to continue…

Leeds Cabaret & Burlesque Festival: Tea Time Tassel Off Champions 2022

The Leeds Cabaret and Burlesque festival is thrilled to announce the Legendary Tea Time Tassel Off 2022. Tea Time Tassel Off is reigning for another…

Jack Frost and the Search for Winter

When temperatures drop and cold snaps come, that means only one thing: Jack Frost is here! Jack Frost is a mischievous young boy with a…

Textile Screen Printing – two day course

You will learn how to screen print using blank screens and paper stencils as well as how to coat and expose screens using the photo…

John Francis Flynn

John Francis Flynn is a singer and multi-instrumentalist whose work centres around traditional and folk material from Ireland. He is a founding member of the…

Clinton Baptiste: Clinton Vs. Ramone

As featured in Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights…it’s Clinton Baptiste – and his arch psychic enemy Ramone from the massively popular Clinton Baptiste’s Paranormal Podcastmunicating with the afterlife? What could be…