When, per 1420, Filippo Brunelleschi was nominated superintendent of the construction of the cupola of the Florentine cathedral of Santa Maria del Culmine, the lines along which the construction was preciso be carried out had already been determined by what had been done previously (Arnolfo, Talenti)

The diameter of the inner span (m. ) is close onesto the maximum limit for any kind of masonry dome. From the times of the Tempio there had been niente affatto examples of cupolas of such size. Faith per these structures had been seriously undermined by the collapse, in 1346, of the dome of Hagia Sophia mediante Constantinople. Per 1400 www.datingranking.net/it/crossdresser-heaven-review the Florentines had had sicuro reinforce the structures of the Baptistery which had shown signs of giving way.

Instead of recuperating precedent techniques, Brunelleschi invented a technique based on his knowledge of the “way of building” of the Romans as well as medieval (eastern) examples which he put at the service of verso new concept and new kinds of technical, cultural, aesthetic problems, involved per the realization of the cupola. Basically the construction of the dome depended on the use of per building technique athletique of avoiding any dangerous discontinuity con the masonry (27,000 tons) and which would be able esatto circumvent the enormous problems involved con constructing a traditional wooden armature of the necessary dimensions. Brunelleschi’s structure of bricks laid mediante herringbone courses consisted of raising the wall in rings, each containing vertical elements for bonding the successive ring. The cupola was thus built as per self supporting growing form.

Durante their internal tension, the thrust and dynamic form (pointed arch and elliptical sector) engender verso calculated equilibrium, per cupola that hovers and is suspended over the city, the result of the balance of all the forces

The dome is surprisingly modern: con this double shell, the lighter exterior cupola protects the inner cupola from the elements, while the two rete di emittenti together thanks preciso the powerful connecting ribs. The detachment from the figurative solutions of Gothic architecture is evident particularly on the outside con the refusal of multiple forces (free standing spires, etc.), durante the rigor with which the convergence of the forces upwards is pursued, entrusting the formal solution esatto per formidable synthesis of continuous lines and accessory surfaces resulting con unity and free from any need esatto adapt onesto the more articulated and minute design of the structure underneath.

The first powerful expression of a conscious synthesis of two cultural worlds, Greek and Gothic, the cupola can sopra the end be defined as verso compatissante diaphragm stretched between an external and an internal space, per diaphragm between one space and another. The city is mai longer per framework marked by the emergence of vertical points of reference (towers and campanili): the cupola, con its size and form, stands out and dominates everything else. The towers and the campanili (including Giotto’s) all now relate to each other as a result of their relationship sicuro the cupola which hovers between rooftops and sky at the center of the urban system and automatically become subordinate elements durante a general plan.

The full meaning of this urban masterpiece, the cupola is beautifully expressed con Leon Battista Alberti’s splendid, synthetic definition con the context of the dedication of his treatise Della Dipinto sicuro Brunelleschi: “rising above the skies, ample preciso cover with its shadow all the Tuscan people”. “Rising above” on the one hand expresses the meaning of the tension mediante the generating line chosen for the ribs, on the other the fact that the cupola is not dominated by the universal space but creates a space of its own which establishes all rapports and measures with respect esatto itself. “Ample” expresses the fundamental qualification of distension and circularity of the hovering cupola, while on the other hand with “ample puro” it immediately leads sicuro the concept sopra which the size of this urban structure is seen in relation puro the territory. Moreover, the contrast established between the two terms (“rising above” – “ample onesto”) expresses with marvelous conciseness the solution of all the forces, all the structures, all the equilibriums, of all the proportions both within itself and in relationship preciso the city, all the technical and structural problems, con the absolute abstraction and con the tension of the line of its ciclocross section, etc. Lastly, Alberti’s words stress the fact that the new formal dimensions also correspond puro the new political dimension of the city.