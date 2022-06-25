10 Best Ways To Get Paid To Talk To Lonely People

Unsurprisingly, numerous companies have sprung up that pay you to talk to lonely people and provide a sense of companionship.

If you want to get paid to talk with lonely people and provide some happiness to the world, this side hustle is definitely for you.

The Best Ways To Get Paid To Talk To Lonely People

Some companies that pay you to talk to lonely people are similar to texting jobs and just pay you to have regular, remote communication with your client.

Decide what you’re comfortable with, how many hours you want to work, and how much money you want to make.

#1. Rent A Friend

Rent A Friend is a popular company that lets other people rent out your friendship if they need a companion.

Sporting events

Parties

Concerts

Business events

Grabbing coffee

Nature walks

You also set your own hours and rates, and the company states you can earn up to $50 per hour.

#2. FriendPC

Virtual friend

Virtual girlfriend

Virtual gaming buddy

FriendPC also offers in-person services, including general companionship, being a fake girlfriend, offering tours of your city, and even being a life coach for someone.

#3. Join Papa

This is definitely one of the more rewarding ways to get paid to talk to lonely people, and you can also help with important tasks like running errands, cooking, and cleaning.

But if you want to do some good for your community, signing up as a Papa Pal imeetzu is the perfect side gig.

#4. Fiverr

But if you can get several five-star reviews, Fiverr is one of the more lucrative ways to make money talking with lonely people.

#5. RentaCyberFriend

You can also offer a variety of services on RentaCyberFriend, ranging from teaching someone a new skill to just chatting with lonely people.

You create a Cyber Friend profile that lists your hobbies, biographical information, and photos so renters learn who you are.

This means there’s less competition than free marketplaces like Fiverr, so it might be worth paying the monthly subscription fees for a month if you’re struggling to find business on other websites.

If you find one steady client, that’s more than enough to cover the monthly membership cost and turn a profit.

Get Paid To Talk To Lonely Men

Typically, these bring in an adult element and services involve acting like a virtual girlfriend or being flirty with men who need companionship.

#6. Flirtbucks

As a Flirtbucks operator, you typically chat with men about their day, problems, and make them feel better about whatever challenges they’re facing.

You earn between $0.40 to $0.50 per minute you chat, with rates varying depending on how long you’re at the company.

This means you can earn $30 per hour chatting with men online, which is not bad for a side gig!

If you want to make money chatting with lonely men and don’t mind the webcam element, this is your best choice.

#7. Phrendly

The platform virtually connects men and women to flirt, so you can make money texting men in your spare time.

You don’t have to accept these requests or gifts, but they are a way to make money chatting on Phrendly.

#8. Lip Service

You can either talk on the phone with men or text them, but the idea is to be friendly and flirty with your clients.

Lip Service doesn’t state how much they pay and are looking for operators who can work 25 hours per week.

#9. MyGirlFund

MyGirlFund is one of the more flexible ways to get paid to talk with lonely men because of the number of services you can offer.

You set your own rate for every service except for texting, which pays you 1 credit per message reply you send.

This means you can probably charge around $25 to $50 per hour or more for services like video chats and phone calls.

You have complete control over the services you offer, so what you do with the platform is entirely up to you.

This could include things like selling feet pictures or other photos or strictly sticking to texting lonely men for cash.

Ultimately, if you want a flexible way to make money chatting with lonely guys, this is one of the best websites to use.

#10. Chat Recruit

If you just want to make money talking with lonely men, this adult chat job is for you because it only involves phone calls and texting.

Who Is Best For This Type Of Job?

Obviously, to do this job well, you need to enjoy interacting with people, so good communication skills are a must.

Finally, while a computer and webcam is ideal for some of the positions that have a video option, it is not required.

How Much Money Can You Make Talking With Lonely People?

For most people, getting paid to talk to lonely people is likely an occasional side gig that helps earn some extra money.

While many chat operator gigs and marketplaces pay around $15 to $25 per hour for this type of work, getting consistent clientele is the hard part.

This is because this type of arrangement naturally leads to more long-term, consistent clients who pay a high hourly rate vs. just being an online friend.

And on the other end of the spectrum, you are going to make a lot more money as a webcam model as opposed to just sending a text messages.

So, if you want to make money talking with lonely people, consider offering motivational coaching or some sort of consistent companionship.

Not only does this help people instead of just flirting with them, but it can even turn into a side business for you that makes more significant income.

Wrapping Up

If you want to get paid to talk to people online or provide in-person companionship, you have plenty of options.

There are numerous websites that pay you to chat with lonely people, but you should always feel in control of the services you’re providing and also like your hourly rate.

But if you’re a friendly person and like chatting with new people, this side gig is a natural fit that can still increase your monthly income.