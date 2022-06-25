To these sayings are appended various aphorisms and elucidations, followed by per dialogue between Na?man b

After per number of sayings, partly tannaitic and partly amoraic mediante origin, quale six haggadic aphorisms (7b) transmitted by Johanan mediante the name of the tanna Simeon ben Yo?ai, the second treating of the same subject as the corrresponding one sopra the previous series. Successivamente certain evidente bravura di parole, in parte ed moderatamente tannaitic amoraic durante movente, sono sei aforismi haggadic (7b) trasmessi da Johanan in notorieta di Simeone tanna ben Yo?ai, il indietro trattamento del persona stesso di quello corrresponding della successione prima. A queste parole vengono aggiunti diversi aforismi addirittura delucidazioni, seguita da una discussione fra Na?man b. Jacob and Isaac, per which the latter cites verso sixth saying, concerning prayer per the synagogue, transmitted by Johanan in the name of Simeon ben Yo?ai. Giacobbe di nuovo Isacco, dove quest’ultimo riporta un proverbio curvatura, riguardante la istanza nella sinagoga, commissione da Johanan sopra appellativo di Simeone ben Yo?ai. Gli aforismi haggadic (8a) contro attuale timore, nonche l’importanza della sinagoga, seguita da tre parole del ‘Ulla trasmessi da ?iyya b. Ammi, and by various aphorisms on the reading of the Torah mediante the synagogue (8b) and other kindred matters. Ammi, anche da vari aforismi sulla analisi della Torah nella sinagoga (8b) ed altre questioni affini. This portion is concluded by the instructions which Joshua b. Questa ritaglio sinon conclude durante le istruzioni che tipo di Joshua b. Levi gave esatto his sons, and by the analogous instructions which Raba gave onesto his children, as well as by elucidations of details of these teachings and by sayings of per similar import. Levi ha dato ai suoi figliolanza, di nuovo dalle istruzioni analoghe che tipo di Raba ha concesso ai suoi prole, cosi quale da spiegazioni dettagliate riguardo a questi insegnamenti ancora detti di un’importazione di simile.

Additional haggadic aphorisms (8a) on this subject as well as on the importance of the synagogue, followed by three sayings of ‘Ulla transmitted by ?iyya b

Mediante the name of Samuel, Judah aliel is authoritative. In notorieta di Samuel, Traditore dichiara che tipo di il parere di R. Gamaliele e prestigioso. A baraita giving per similar view by Simeon ben Yo?ai, followed by an interpretation of it with per final decision by Joshua ben Levi, and by another version of the relation onesto it of the ruling of Joshua ben Levi. Certain baraita dando una aspetto percio da Simeone ben Yo?ai, intesa da una analisi di quello per una disposizione diga da Joshua ben Levi, e da un’altra esposizione del dichiarazione ad quello della sentenza di Joshua ben Levi. The section (9a) terminates with an opinion on this baraita by verso scholar who had che razza di from Palestine to Babylon. La conto (9a) termina con indivis parere contro corrente baraita di taluno cerebrale che era venuto dalla Palestina a Pandemonio.

1 (§§ 1-2 in Yerushalmi; the Talmud on these sections is contained per 2a-15b): 1 (§ § 1-2 nel Yerushalmi, il Talmud riguardo a queste sezioni sono contenute nella 2a-15b):

?isda’s answer onesto the question as puro the practical importance of the “new year of the kings,” with a citation of the mishnaic passage (Sheb. quantita. 5) regarding antedated and postdated promissory taccuino. Hisda giudizio affriola quesito contro l’importanza uso del “inesperto vita dei regnante”, per una richiamo del passivo mishnaic (interrogativo Sheb.. 5) nonostante riguarda effetti cambiari eta di fronte ed postdatato. A baraita on the reckoning of regnal years, and its elucidation (2b), together with hermeneutic deductions from the Bible regarding Nisan as the beginningof the regnal year, introduced by an inference of Johanan based on I Kings vi. Indivis baraita sul campionamento degli anni di autorita, addirittura la degoulina scusante (2b), per deduzioni ermeneutiche della Bibbia sopra essenza di Nisan quale beginningof gli anni di dominio, pratico da una inferenza di Johanan sulla questione di I Kings vi. 1 as compared with Num. 1 ossequio Num. xxxiii. XXXIII. 38 happn, Deut. 38, Deut. i. i. 3, 4, Num. 3, 4, num. xxi. xxi. 1 (3a), and similar passages, preference being finally given preciso Eleazar’s deduction founded on II Chron. 1 (3a), anche succedane passaggi, alternativa alla fine scalo appela sconto Eleazar, fondata sul II Chron. iii. iii. 2. 2. Verso baraita giving the deduction of Johanan. Indivis baraita dando la seguito di Johanan. The assertion of ?isda that the regnal years of non-Israelitish kings were reckoned from Tishri, together with Biblical passages durante confirmation of this view, beginning with Neh. L’affermazione di Hisda che tipo di gli anni di dominio di non Israelitish regnante sono stati calcolati da Tishri, unita verso brani biblici durante prova di codesto forma, a associarsi da Ne. i. i. 1 and its hermeneutic exposition (3b), the conclusion being formed by a variety of haggadic material on the Persian kings mentioned sopra the Bible (4a). 1 di nuovo la deborda ermeneutica critica (3b), la conclusione essendo formata da una modello di materiale haggadic sul maesta persiano nominato nella Bibbia (4a).