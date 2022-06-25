Time to unscribe to this f-ing program

Please make it better not worse

If enough subscribers leave so will the advertizers and OATH will lose all their money. This program is useless. And on top of everything else they refuse to get rid of the trolls in the chatrooms. This apple guy with his multiple screen names trolls everyone in all the chat rooms making it impossible to have a decent chat with anyone. Just keep it up OATH and watch as we all unsubscrible and move to wireclub

Did AOL change policy?

every **** day there’s something else to cause frustration with AOL GOLD I have to go to Google to do almost everything–numerous things I can’t open in AOL and have to go to google It’s freakin ridiculous that I’m paying for this–I’ve been w/aol for like 30 yrs and have to figure out how joingy aanmelden transfer lots of stuff I have saved and search for another provider

I am a dog rescuer and have been able to send mass emails to our customers. Unfortunately, now Desktop Gold will not allow me to copy and paste pictures or if they do, they give me an error message. AOL has enough problems with AOL in general.

In addition, I have been trying to update my billing information and AOL has cut me off without even a warning or an email asking me to do so before you cut me off. I’ve been on AOL for 23 years and I have been begged by my clients to get off AOL. I just may be angry enough this time to do so.

Long time AOL customer here! If it weren’t such a hassle to change an email address that I’ve had for so long, I would be out of aol in a heart beat. I too agree that the old aol was fine. Now we pay for DeskTopGold expecting some benefits – but no. Nothing but issues. Too bad.

This version of AOL is horrendous – trouble signing on and that infernal window wanting me to add a phone number – how many times does one have to be added. TOO MANY ads, slows down access and even freezes aol with so much **** being loaded. Half the time I never get to see the link I clicked on – too much garbage.

I totally agree. Why am I paying for all of these intruding ads when my gold is supposed to be ad-free? I PAY FOR AD FREE. I have been a customer for 20 years and seriously looking for a new email. This product is UNSTABLE and whatever changes you made I disagree with them all. Please refresh this product and get RID of these horrible ads and you cannot even read the news without them everywhere!

Bring back my old 9. version of AOl,, IT WORKED unlike this **** Gold version,, Ive been a AOL user many many years before AOL 4.0,, and never complained,, NOW AOL has just gone down hill

When are AOL (I suspect your sister the Huffington post is the culprit) going to cease with this hounding of Harry and his wife. The amount of clickbait **** and totally unnecessary “headlines” you creatures make up is now bordering on an obsession. Remember his Mother who was hounded till the day she died. Why on earth are you going through their every move with a fine tooth comb creating headlines that have little or nothing to do with them?? Its abhorrent and why you need an outside board of conduct as its obvious you cant police yourselves. Stop with the near truths, no truths and pure speculation, its not healthy and its not fair to constantly have a microscope over their every move.