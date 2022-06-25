Now toss in a toe hit because i’m coming more from the inside and the snap hook comes back

Now toss in a toe hit because i’m coming more from the inside and the snap hook comes back

Wait….the result was a face to path that is greater than the original (center to center contact this would mean more of a hook than what you started with) just starting more right…….

From your analysis, I have to draw the conclusion that Face angle Adjustnent is the only factor to get ride of snap hook, because the face to club angle has stay pretty much the same before and after the fix. No?

Instruction

If I had a dollar for every time someone walked into my Academy (myself included!) and asked how to hit it farther I’d own a bank by now. Golf course agronomy has evolved and the rock-hard fairways of yesterday are gone and have been replaced by soft conditions that require more and more carry off the tee. Sadly, the USGA has continued to allow the professional game to influence the game we, as amateurs, play and thus we see drivers that are limited as it pertains to the “trampoline effect.” I do wish we had hotter drivers that would allow the masses to hit drives like the professionals but sadly this will never happen.

Take a second to compare the average distance the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour versus your own handicap level and I’ll bet you’ll be surprised at where you fit in…

For a PGA Tour Player the average is 113 MPH, a Smash of 1.48, and a Carry Distance of 275

For the LPGA Tour Player the average is 94 MPH, a Smash of 1.48, and a Carry Distance of 218

The average 18 Handicap Male has a clubhead speed of 92 MPH, a Smash of 1.38, and a Carry of 214 The average 18 Handicap Female has a clubhead speed of 70 MPH, a Smash of 1.32, and a Carry of 147 (NOTE: These averages for the average Male and Female Amateur are from a sampling of thousands of shots hit using Trackman over the years, but are not 100% exact obviously)

Ok, now that we know what the data says for the most part, let’s dive into the ONLY TWO ways to hit it farther…

You must accelerate from the top to the ball faster than normal You must keep the club in the air longer than normal

Sounds easy, right? Nothing too crazy there but let’s look at the two swings above. The one on the left is Tony Finau and the one on the right is Dustin Johnson and if you think about it, Tony has a very rapid acceleration from the top into the ball and DJ has a longer swing with more length overall.

In fact, when we reach impact, we’ll see almost identical clubhead speeds of 121.3 vs. 121.8 MPH, but Tony gets there quicker than DJ by a few milliseconds and has a higher peak speed of the club measured from the top to the ball. 2543ms for Finau vs. 2396ms for Dustin.

Obviously, these numbers don’t mean much to you and I- they are only there to illustrate a point of either swinging the club back longer or moving it down faster (in the correct sequence) to hit the ball longer. So how can we maximize these for your particular swing?

You may like

If you are a Tony Finau-type of swinger then I would suggest taking and alignment stick and swinging it like normal…you will hear a “swish” at the bottom of your swing. The louder this noise the better! Your goal is to try and make is swish “through” the ball. The better you can do this the faster you are moving and when you put a club back into your hands you can strive for the same feeling.