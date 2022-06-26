101 Things That Happen To You When You Become A Well Dressed Woman

Would you like to turn heads when you walk into a room? Feel unshakably confident in your body? And live your life to the absolute fullest potential every single day? If the answer is yes, then this may be the most important article you stumble upon this year.

Why is that? Because I’m about to share with you a profoundly underrated, often disregarded, and deeply criticized personal development gem that’s a complete life-changer (although you may already be in the know).

Some women may assert that it’s total BS. That it’s shallow, antiquated, even misogynous. But, I find these sentiments to be particularly disingenuous. Because the fact is that in our society, how we dress matters. And being a well-dressed woman has the potential to exponentially impact and dare I say even improve your life. Seriously. It happened to me.

You see, I spent much of my early twenties sloppily dressing in flip flops, spandex leggings, and t-shirts every day. This was partly because I lacked confidence in the way I looked, partly because I lacked the “know-how” of putting together flattering outfits, and partly because I just naively followed all the other lazily dressed women around me.

But after living abroad for some time (France, Italy, and Latin America), seeing how women in these places carried themselves, and how their style spilled over into every aspect of their lives, my world view completely shifted. When I made dressing better a priority, it opened my life to so much improvement and opportunities I never could’ve ever imagined before.

When I started dressing better and improving my style, improving my hair and makeup seemed like a no-brainer. For my makeup to look great, I had to take better care of my https://hookupdate.net/once-review/ skin. So I started eating better. I started working out. Before I knew it I was meditating, even reading more. I met some incredible girlfriends at my gym. I started socializing more and even met my incredible partner after years in an unfulfilling relationship.

Today, I’m on a continuous journey of self-improvement. And not just improving my style and cultivating a fabulous wardrobe. But in every aspect of my life. In no particular order, here’s a cheeky list of 101 things that happen to you when you start dressing better and become a well-dressed woman.

14. You can literally stop traffic. Cars more readily stop to let you cross the street.You understand the difference between Fashion & Style.

77. The top drawer of your dresser becomes filled with mini lint rollers, double-sided table, underarm guards, and baby pins.

Who would’ve thought dressing well could impact your life so much? To level up your look, improve your style, and start dressing better is not easy. But I promise, it’s a fun and worthwhile journey I invite you to embark upon.

Think of it like the domino effect. Dressing well can be that first (or second, or third) domino that triggers a series of positive events in your life. Dressing well is one relatively small, yet significant self-improvement step that drives momentum to live a most beautiful life.

Interested in leveling up your look and dressing better?

Over the last three years I’ve researched style, dressing well, and how to build a stylish wardrobe efficiently without spending a fortune on fancy new clothes. I help women do this by guiding them through building an interchangeable capsule wardrobe.

What’s an Interchange capsule wardrobe? An interchangeable capsule wardrobe is a small well thought out collection of clothes, carefully curated to fit one’s style, lifestyle, and seamlessly interchange with each other for versatility. Want to learn how to build one of your own? Jump on over to another article I put together on how to build an interchangeable capsule wardrobe. Until next time, stay fabulous!