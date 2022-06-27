At college or university Geddie is a jewel due to the fact an initial-baseman

The guy today closed their umbrella, caught they upright on mud, and stooped, together with give asleep upon their knee joints. This new purser, burlesquing the pitcher’s contortions, hurled at consul the fresh new big move out-of press, fastened which have a series, that the steamer constantly introduced getting your. Geddie leaped high and you may trapped the latest move that have a sounding “thwack.” The fresh loungers with the seashore-about a 3rd of the populace of urban area-chuckled and you may praised delightedly. Innovations didn’t flourish in Coralio.

This home from a great country’s representative is a solid wood construction out-of several rooms, which have a native-situated gallery of posts, bamboo and you may nipa palm run on around three corners from it. That place is actually the official flat, supplied chastely having a flat-most useful dining table, good hammock, and you will about three embarrassing cane-resting chair. Engravings of one’s basic and you can ZdobД…dЕє wiД™cej informacji current chairman of the nation illustrated strung from the wall.

Additional area is actually the brand new consul’s way of life flat

It had been 11 o’clock when he returned on the coastline, and this breakfast time. Chanca, the brand new Carib woman exactly who ready to own him, was only offering the meal on the side of your own gallery against the sea-a place greatest while the greatest into the Coralio. Brand new breakfast contained shark’s fin soup, stew of homes crabs, breadfruit, a boiled iguana steak, aguacates, a newly clipped pineapple, claret and you may coffee.

Geddie got his chair, and you will unrolled which have magnificent inactivity their bundle out of newspapers. Here in Coralio for a couple of months or expanded however understand away from goings-in the nation really once we of the globe read men and women unique benefits to inexact science you to definitely assume in order to represent the fresh new doings of your own Martians. After he’d carried out with the newest records they’d become delivered for the cycles of your own almost every other English-speaking residents of your own city.

Every week they expected to see that roll regarding documents delivered and you can received because same way, as well as was never distressed

Brand new report one to showed up first so you can his hands was among people large mattresses away from printed content upon which the readers out of specific Nyc guides are meant to need its Sabbath literary nap. Beginning that it the latest consul rested it abreast of brand new dining table, supporting the lbs with the aid of the rear of a couch. He then partook from their buffet purposely, flipping new leaves from time to time and you will glancing half idly at the information.

Currently he had been strike by anything familiar so you can your in the a beneficial picture-an one half-web page, improperly posted reproduction away from an image of a motorboat. Languidly curious, the guy leaned having a nearer analysis and you can a view of the newest florid statements of the line beside the photo.

Yes; he was perhaps not mistaken. The new engraving try of one’s seven-hundred-ton yacht Idalia, owned by “you to prince of great fellows, Midas of your money markets, and you can society’s green off brilliance, J. Ward Tolliver.”

Much slower taking his black colored java, Geddie take a look at the line of print. Adopting the a detailed statement of Mr. Tolliver’s real estate and you may ties, showed up a reason of your own yacht’s household, and therefore the grains regarding information no bigger than a great mustard vegetables. Mr. Tolliver, with a party out of preferred subscribers, would cruise a day later to the a six weeks’ cruise together new Main American and you may South American coasts and you may one of many Bahama Islands. One of many tourist were Mrs. Cumberland Payne and Skip Ida Payne, regarding Norfolk.

The author, on fatuous presumption which had been demanded from your because of the their readers, had concocted a love ideal for their palates. He bracketed this new names off Skip Payne and you may Mr. Tolliver up to he had well-nigh take a look at marriage service more than them. He starred coyly and you can insinuatingly on brand new chain of “on-dit” and you can “Madame Rumour” and you can “a little bird” and you may “not one person would-be shocked,” and ended that have well done.