This Note Was not Inserted Beneath the Bonds Act Out-of 1933, Since the Revised, Otherwise Appropriate County Ties Laws and regulations And may Not Offered To have Product sales, Ended up selling, Moved, Otherwise Tasked (I) From the Lack of (A) A great Membership Declaration For it Notice Underneath the Ties Act Away from 1933, Because the Amended, Or (B) An impression Out of Guidance, Into the An usually Acceptable Function, One Membership Is not needed Less than Such Act And you may Applicable County Securities Laws Otherwise (II) Unless of course Offered PURSUANT To help you Laws 144(K) Below Including Operate.

The term of the Loan should expire for the December 1, 2031 (brand new ?

FOR VALUE RECEIVED, Ernest C Garcia III Multi-Generational Trust III (? Borrowe r?), hereby promises to pay to the order of Ernest C Garcia II, a resident of Texas (? Lender ?), the principal sum of Sixty Million Dollars ($60,000,) or so much thereof as may be advanced from time to time (? Prominent ?), and interest thereon at a fixed rate per annum described herein (? Focus ?), all in United States currency. All payments under this Promissory Note shall be made to Lender at 100 Crescent Court, Suite 1100, Dallas, TX 75201 or at such other address as Lender may designate from time to time.

2. Mortgage Improves . The Loan is a multiple advance loan. Advances ounts and at times requested by Borrower not less than five days prior to the date of the advance. s express written consent, which consent may be granted or denied in Lender?s sole discretion. All Advances shall be included in the Principal. The Loan is a revolving loan and Principal borrowed and repaid to Lender during the term of the Loan may be reborrowed during the term of the Loan, but not thereafter. Readiness Day ?). The Maturity Date may be extended only with the written consent of Lender and Borrower.

3. Interest . Interest shall accrue on Principal amounts advanced and outstanding at a per annum rate equal to the Applicable Federal Rate as of the date hereof, which rate is one and three-tenths percent (1.30%) (? Interest ?). Interest shall be computed on a per annum basis of a year of 365 days and for the actual number of days elapsed.

