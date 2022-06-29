12 Best Sexting Apps For Naughty Long Distance Relationships

If you own a smartphone and are online dating, you’ve probably sent at least one message or voice memo showing off your sexting skills. Maybe it wasn’t a photo of your body, but perhaps a suggestive message in a private chat.

We may all be friends on messaging apps, but we’ve got to take our privacy seriously. Keeping your personal information private, as well as staying safe, is essential when using dating apps.

That’s why so many people rely on sexting apps to help them send naughty messages (and nude pics) without worrying about screenshot proof remaining!

There is a myriad of sexting apps available with the mere tap of a screen, but how do you know which one is best for you?

We’ve rounded up the 12 best sexting and messaging apps to help you keep pictures of your body confidential because it’s important to ensure the privacy of your sexy selfies.

1. Snapchat

Snapchat started out as a safe way to send your sexy pictures without having to worry about them sticking around on the internet forever.

While the photos still disappear, they’re now more well-known as a G-Rated social media experience. But we can’t ignore their sexting app roots. Heck, they practically invented sexting apps!

Standout feature: Ask me when Snapchat started and I’d say the fact that your sexy pics vanish, but screenshots are possible, have kind of ruined that game.

At least Snapchat will tell you if your sexting partner snapped a screenshot https://hookupdate.net/catholic-dating-sites/, so you can remember to never sext that creep again. And, of course, their filters are world-class.

2. Kik

I really only knew of Kik as the app that the Kardashians were promoting for a while, which probably just says a lot more about me and where my interests lie than it does anything else.

Kik was once Blackberry’s messaging service, but now it’s a standalone chat platform that lets you send texts without using a phone number.

Standout feature: The anonymity is nice, but the fact that you can chat with up to 50 folks in one group makes it ideal for planning your next hookup.

3. Tinder

You can’t make a list of go-to apps for sexting and not mention Tinder. Tinder uses your location to help you find and meet people in your area, making casual sex a breeze.

I also really love that Tinder puts you in control. Like someone? Swipe right. Not into it? Left you go. It doesn’t get easier than that.

Standout feature: Tinder cuts out any and all bologna. You find someone you like near you, and sex is had. That’s it. It doesn’t get more straightforward than that. Of course, you can use it as more than just a hookup app if you’re looking for something more serious.

Cost: There is a free basic version but to use all the neat features it offers you’ll need to upgrade to one of their premium subscriptions that range from $5 a month to $ a year. There is also pricing dependent on age for premium subscriptions.

4. Wickr Me

Wickr Me is kind of like Snapchat minus all of the filters and stories. Its sole purpose is to provide a place for you to safely and discreetly share your photos with your intended recipient.

You could also just share pictures of cheesecake that you really don’t want anyone else to see, but frankly, that’s probably not what you’re up for.

Standout feature: Wickr really does destroy your photos, complete with bomb-exploding graphics to make you feel like James Bond. Plus, all of their data is mega-encrypted, which basically means there is zero percent chance your boss will ever accidentally see anything.