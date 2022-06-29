This new Way of life Interpretation The give up you would like is a broken soul

This new Way of life Interpretation The give up you would like is a broken soul

The latest Globally Variation My personal sacrifice, O Jesus, are a cracked spirit; a reduced and contrite cardiovascular system your, God, does not despise.

English Standard Variation The sacrifices away from Goodness is actually a reduced heart; a broken and you can contrite center, O Jesus, you would not dislike.

View, obedience is preferable to sacrifice, and you can attentiveness is superior to unwanted fat out-of rams

Berean Analysis Bible This new sacrifices away from Goodness was a broken soul; a reduced and a great contrite cardiovascular system, O Jesus, You will not dislike.

Queen James Bible This new sacrifices of God are a broken spirit: a broken and you will a beneficial contrite cardiovascular system, O Jesus, thou wilt maybe not dislike.

The fresh American Fundamental Bible The fresh sacrifices off Jesus was a broken spirit; A broken and you can a contrite cardiovascular system, God, You would not despise.

NASB 1995 The newest sacrifices out of God is actually a broken spirit; A reduced and a beneficial contrite heart, O Goodness, You would not despise.

NASB 1977 The newest sacrifices of Jesus is a cracked spirit; A cracked and you can a beneficial contrite center, O God, Thou wilt maybe not dislike.

Amplified Bible My personal [only] give up [acceptable] in order to God is a cracked spirit; A broken and contrite center [busted which have sadness to own sin, very carefully penitent], for example, O God, You would not dislike.

Religious Practical Bible The latest give up fun to God are a broken soul. You will not despise a cracked and you may humbled cardio, God.

Holman Religious Fundamental Bible The new sacrifice fascinating to help you God try good busted spirit. God, You would not despise a cracked and you can humbled cardio.

Western Fundamental Version The new sacrifices out of God was a reduced heart: A reduced and a great contrite heart, O God, thou wilt maybe not dislike.

Aramaic Bible during the Simple English Brand new sacrifices out of God was a beneficial very humble spirit; Jesus does not deny a broken cardiovascular system.

Modern-day English Variation How you can delight you will be truly sorry deep within our hearts. This is actually the kind of compromise you won’t refuse relations bouddhistes.

Douay-Rheims Bible A give up to help you God are a stricken soul: good contrite and you can humbled cardio, O Goodness, thou wilt not despise.

Good news Translation My compromise are a very humble soul, O God; you will not refute a very humble and you may repentant cardio.

Around the world Important Variation Correct compromise in order to God are a cracked soul. A cracked and you can chastened center, God, you will not despise.

JPS Tanakh 1917 The latest sacrifices of Goodness is a cracked spirit; A broken and you can good contrite cardiovascular system, O God, Thou wilt perhaps not dislike.

Exact Important Adaptation This new sacrifices regarding God [are] a broken spirit, A heart broken and you can bruised, O Jesus, That you don’t dislike.

This new Western Bible My give up, O God, are a contrite soul; a good contrite, humbled center, O Goodness, you would not scorn.

Net Bible The fresh new sacrifices Goodness desires is actually a humble heart–O Jesus, a very humble and repentant center you would not reject.

This new King James Adaptation The new sacrifices away from God are a broken soul, A broken and you can a beneficial contrite heart- These, O Goodness, You would not dislike

This new Modified Basic Adaptation The latest compromise appropriate to help you Jesus is a broken spirit; a reduced and you may contrite heart, O Jesus, you will not dislike.

The brand new Heart English Bible New sacrifices out of Goodness is a broken soul. A cracked and you may contrite heart, O Jesus, you will not dislike.

World English Bible The new sacrifices out of God is actually a broken soul. A reduced and you may contrite center, O God, you would not dislike.

Young’s Literal Translation The fresh sacrifices off God are a reduced spirit, A heart-broken and bruised, O God, Thou dost perhaps not despise.

step one Samuel However, Samuel proclaimed: “Do the father take pleasure in burned choices and you may sacrifices normally such as obedience in order to Their sound?