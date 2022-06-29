Don’t Pressure Yourself or Your Partner to Squirt

So you’ve exercised your PC muscles for a few weeks, you’ve emptied your bladder, and now you want to see if you can squirt. Your next step is to find your G-spot. The G-spot is located just a few inches from the vaginal wall. You can use your fingers to locate it. You’re looking for a spongy bundle of tissue that’s roughly the side of a quarter. If you press down on it, you should feel like you have to pee. The G-spot usually responds best to very firm pressure, almost as if you were kneading a knot out of someone’s back.

If you’re on your own, you’re probably going to want to use a toy. It’s pretty hard to reach the anterior wall of your own vagina with your fingers. Even if you’re flexible, your arm is going to be on fire trying to get enough pressure going. The Njoy Pure Wand is my hands-down favorite recommendation . You can also check out the LELO Mona II if you want some vibration with your stimulation. The G-spot is more about pressure than on doing a ton of tricky movements, so try simply rubbing the toy in small circles with a good amount of force.

If you’re with a partner, lie on your back and have your partner use a “come hither” motion with their fingers to find your G-spot. Your partner should be in a position that gives them good leverage and is comfortable. Alternatively, they can use a toy on you. Again, focus on small, tight movements with a lot of pressure. And don’t forget the lube !

You want to give yourself about 20-30 minutes to reach orgasm. Remember, feeling the urge to pee is normal. You can always get up to use the restroom for some peace of mind, or be unabashed about trying to let go! If it feels like the G-spot isn’t “enough” stimulation, you can try rubbing your clit simultaneously. If you feel yourself starting to near orgasm, focus Miss Travel on pushing down on your PC muscles, releasing, and repeating. Bearing down is important because it will help the fluid actually release from the urethra. These steps might sound a little complex, but it will feel more natural when you’re doing it. It sounds cliche, but try to relax and enjoy yourself, regardless of what happens!

Squirting has become a new (and fetishized) sexual benchmark for a lot of people. It’s great to want to experience another aspect of sexual pleasure, but don’t let that translate to pressuring yourself to squirt or feeling “inadequate” if you don’t. It should go without saying that if you feel pressured to do it, it’s just not going to happen. You have to be relaxed in order to release. Keep in mind that many women who do squirt claim that the squirting isn’t pleasurable in and of itself; it’s the orgasm that accompanies the squirting that feels good. Focus on the pleasure, ladies!

Similarly, don’t put pressure on your partner to squirt. There are far too many people out there who want to make their partners squirt simply because of their own egos. Please don’t make your partner’s involuntary bodily functions serve as an indicator of your superiority. It’s wonderful to feel good about bringing your lady pleasure, but it shouldn’t be conditional on whether or not her urethra looks like a dolphin surfacing for air. All together now: focus on the pleasure!