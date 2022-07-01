3. Fetish Fantasy Series Spinning Fantasy Swing

Love being on top but don’t hate feeling like your knees are going to give out any minute? This sleek boutique sex chair-used for a variety of positions and styles including cowgirl, oral, and anal-will make that a whole lot easier.

The metal frame is covered with squishy, comfortable foam, and four layers of reinforced elastic to help you bounce with ease. And all the reviews rave about how easy it is to stay on top and how much control you have over the movements. The simple design is casual enough to leave out in your bedroom since it kind of looks like a luggage stand, but can easily be folded up and tucked away when you’re not getting frisky.

The sex swing might be one of the most iconic types of kinky furniture out there, but don't let that intimidate you since this easy-to-use device is great for both beginners and pros. A swing lets you experience weightless sex and countless new positions that aren't really possible otherwise (you know, gravity).

Once you set it up-this one simply hangs from a ceiling hook-you can experiment with everything from basic penetration to full-on bondage. It’s perfect for partners of different heights and sizes since it can easily be adjusted to make any position more comfortable and help eliminate fatigue. Oh, and the unique swivel clip sets this swing apart from others since it allows you to twist and rotate 360 degrees for unlimited options.

4. Fetish Fantasy Ultra Inflatable Position Master

We’ve already established that wedges are the pieces of sex furniture that aid in penetration, elevate discomfort, and add some extra oomph to your repertoire. But what sets Fetish Fantasy’s Position Master apart is the fact that it’s inflatable. Here, you get the same durability and support as you would with a foam wedge, but the fact that it can be inflated and deflated with ease makes it ideal for those who want to bring it on their travels or are low on storage space at home.

The soft, velvety fabric doesn’t feel like you’re banging on a pool toy, and it has four different handles to grab onto during sex it further elevate how phenomenal it is. And it comes with a free blindfold so like, how could you not get it?

5. Liberator Heart Wedge Pillow

Say hello to the Liberator Heart Wedge Pillow, aka your bed’s new bestie. The adorable heart design and luxe fabric make it pass as a normal throw pillow, so you don’t have to feel like you need to hide it in your sex drawer. And while it’s cute, it’s actually perfectly contoured to the curves of the body to assist in deeper penetration and provide support for a variety of positions.

The foam insert makes it more durable and gives a better incline than the normal pillows on your bed, and the fact that it has a moisture-proof liner and a cover that can be machine washed makes it easier to care for than any of your other bedroom accessories.

6. Dominix Deluxe Faux Leather Sex Position Enhancer Chair

Calling all royals: Your throne has arrived. Since the sturdy, metal frame of this sex chair comes already pre-assembled, you can start going at it as soon as you take it out of the box. Just choose from the two different seat surfaces for endless play options. The flat, cushion surface is great for restraint or impact play, whereas the 9-inch hole in the other seat allows for all types of oral, anal, and penetrative exploration.