Shiny New Things: The Best Countries for Digital Nomads of the Future

Bonus tip! After your visa is up but you’re not quite ready to leave South America, head to Ecuador next. Rumour has it that the digital nomad community in its capital Quito is growing in a very promising direction…

Bulgaria

It’s shocking how many nomads are yet to find this gem in Eastern Europe. Budapest and Prague sure are cool, but there’s a new kid on the block and his name is Bulgaria.

There are so many great reasons to visit Bulgaria: it’s dirt cheap, stunningly beautiful, and, most importantly, adored by digital nomads. Bulgaria seems to be forming into one of those crossroad locales where every kind of human traversing Europe eventually finds their way. The internet connectivity is great (there are even coworking spaces in the middle of the mountains!). And there are plenty of sinful things to do after-hours when you slam your laptop shut too. ??

The most popular digital nomad destination in Bulgaria is the capital, Sofia. Cool and cultured, it’s definitely a great option.

But for nature lovers, an even better place is the small town of Bansko. Majestic mountain views surround the town which is a great little spot for nomads looking for a bit of natural peace and hiking contentment to unstiffen the legs.

The best time for digital nomads to go to Bulgaria is in the summer when the community’s size is at its peak and everyone gathers in the local coworking spots. You wouldn’t be wrong to base yourself here in the winter either; there may be fewer digital nomads overall, but the Bulgarian mountains pull in snowbums from the world over. And those mofos par-tay.

As more and more people take to the road in pursuit of the laptop lifestyle, the golden oldies are bound to become overcrowded and eventually less appealing. But like a majestic phoenix, exciting destinations will emerge from the ashes as the best places for digital nomads to live.

No one can tell what the future holds exactly… But these are the destinations digital nomads will want to keep their keen eyes on. The world of remote work is getting very interesting and these countries are leading the charge.

Cape Verde

Probably no one saw this small group of islands on the flank of Africa rising up to be a serious contender for the hottest new digital nomad location. Yet here we are.

Cape Verde, or Cabo Verde as it’s known in its native Portuguese, has just launched a new visa scheme that might just make it one of the best countries for digital nomads hungry for a laid-back island life. A six-month temporary stay visa that’s extendable for another six months gives you enough time to feel like you’ve really made Cape Verde your home.

Cape Verde is an excellent choice if you’ve ever looked at Caribbean islands with longing eyes but decided it was too far: Cape Verde is way more accessible for Europe and boasts a similar landscape of pristine white-sand beaches framed by lazy palms. It’s a chiller’s paradise.

On top of all that tropical goodness, Cape Verde’s advantages are strong WiFi all over the country and immeasurable hospitality. This is literally one of the island group’s official selling points – definitely a plus if you want to feel like you’re a part of the local community rather than just some expat-twat living in a gated community collecting foot massages. If you’re equally serious about getting your work done and a peaceful home, Cape Verde could be the spot to head.