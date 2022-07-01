Sext if you don’t feel in the mood

Although it’s only a few messages and no physical activity, sexting someone else definitely counts as cheating. Why would you want to talk dirty to anyone other than the person you are with? Don’t do it.

No one should make you feel like you’re forced to sext them. You should only send dirty texts if you want to. I’ll speak more about this later at length, but you need to be in the mood otherwise it’s not sexy, at all.

Sext too much.

Of course, dirty talk over text is such a turn on, but if you do it too much it will lose its appeal. Just because this article is giving you all of these amazing things you can say, it doesn’t mean that you need to say them all at once.

Sext too much if you haven’t had sex together yet.

If you haven’t had sex together yet, I wouldn’t suggest sexting too much, especially not graphically. Of course, flirting and some sexy teasing photos would be great, but you shouldn’t get into it too much, you don’t want to spoil the surprise.

111 Sexting Messages to Send to Your Boyfriend

Let’s jump straight into looking at the 111 sexting messages that you can send to your boyfriend. We are going to start off quite slow, with some innocent but flirty texts. As we progress down the list, it will get dirtier https://hookupdate.net/middle-eastern-dating-site/ and raunchier.

Starting sweetly…

13. I just got out the shower and I had a lot of fun thinking about you while I was in there.

Getting a little hotter under the collar…

25. I’m at my work desk right now and it looks a little boring. I’m just thinking how much better it would look if you were bending me over it.

26. Is it bad that every time I see you I just want you to pin me up against a wall and have my, right then and there?

32. I feel so much pent up frustration today. Want to come to mine after work and get rid of it for me?

59. Work would be a lot less boring if you could come and give me a quickie on my lunch break.

60. I want to be your personal fix of pleasure. I want to make you feel like you’ve never felt before.

Making scenarios up…

62. I wish you would just come to my office right now, push everything off the desk and take me here and now.

63. Maybe one morning you will wake up to me with your cock in my mouth, then we can have some fun before you have to leave for work.

64. One day you will walk into the dining room, I’ll be on the table and you can have me for your dinner.

65. I’m going to slowly take your cock and tease it as it slides in and out of my pussy.

66. I want to push you on to the bed, take your clothes off and kiss you all the way from your lips right down to the tip of your cock.

67. I was just thinking about how great it would feel if you took me from behind up against the kitchen cabinet.

68. I want to walk in on you jerking yourself off, so I can stand over you and rub my pussy, making you hotter than ever.

69. Imagine if you walked in on me and my girlfriend both naked on the bed, having a pillow fight. You could come and join us, taking us both in turns.