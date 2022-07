The Hour Glass

By Pooneh Nedai,

Editor in chief of Shokaran magazine – Iran

Just a little spark

In the neighbor galaxy

It was me

Who lost my way to the milky way

And found my wings on the earth

Dusty, bloody and thorn

I am not aware of the location

This body takes the weight of an unknown soul

This body is not the body

It is the abstract of two wings

Prisoned in the hour glass

Please let me know

When you hit it to the ground?

Because I am the prisoner of time

But free from wings or any title.