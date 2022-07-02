BBW Cupid falls within the Cupid Media group of dating sites and it’s free to sign up for an account

If you’re a BBW (big beautiful woman) or you hope to meet one, there are several places online, and in real life, that can deliver just what you want. Whether you prefer to meet someone via online dating sites or to venture into a new club, it’s easier now than ever to meet the people you’re looking for.

Online Dating for BBW

If you prefer getting to know new people online before meeting in person, there are a few online sites that will help you meet that special someone.

BBW Date Club

BBW Date Club is for “big beautiful women and their admirers” and is designed to help you find your perfect match. Creating a profile is free. There’s the option to upload a photo of yourself and questions cover things like what you like to do for fun, favorite foods, and interesting facts about yourself. There’s a separate “About Me” section to fill out, as well, along with the typical matchmaking site questions like whether you have or want kids, your career, your marital status, body type, lifestyle, etc. There are several interests listed for you to check if you enjoy them.

You’ll need to verify your account once you’ve filled out your profile. From there, you can browse through pictures and send out introductions, also for free. The site uses common interests to gauge compatibility. You can send smiles for free, keep up with your favorite profiles (by clicking the heart next to their profile), search through profiles, and check out the profiles the site shows you through their Encounter feature (you let them know if you like what you see and others review your profile at the same time).

If you decide to become a full member, you’ll get more features, like the ability to send and receive messages (not just winks and intros), chat, see who’s checked out your profile, and create dating diaries and videos, as well as read or watch others’ diaries and videos. Membership prices vary. If you want to pay for one month at a time, you’ll pay about $20/monthmitting to three months, six months, or a year will cost about $13, $10, or $8 per month, respectively. You’ll be billed for the full amount in one transaction.

BBW Cupid

First, you’ll set up an account https://hookupdate.net/nl/thaicupid-overzicht/ with your name (your first name shows on your profile), gender, birthday, whether you’re looking for a male or female, and where you live. In the next step, you’ll provide details like whether you’re willing to relocate, nationality, occupation, what you’re looking for in a partner, and what you want potential partners to know about you.

From there, you can add an optional photo and begin to browse the profiles. First, you’ll see a range of matches from your area and near your age (younger and older). If you don’t see anyone you’re interested in or you’re feeling a little overwhelmed, you can select “Improve Matches” at the top of the page and edit your preferences. This allows you to narrow your options down by factors like age, appearance, where they live, lifestyle, cultural values, and more. You can select your interests and what you like to do in your spare time and add details about your personality, favorite things, the type of person who’d be your perfect match and more.

There are several pricing options if you want to upgrade your account and gain unlimited communication via chat and emails. Depending on the amount of time you’d like to commit to the site, you can pay anywhere from about $8/month (12-month commitment) to $30 for one month. There are two paid levels – Gold and Platinum. Platinum gives you more profile space and visibility, no ads, additional search features, and advanced matching algorithms.