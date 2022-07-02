Quick Quiz: Do You Give Lousy Blow Jobs?

Quick Quiz: Do You Give Lousy Blow Jobs?

If you are new here, then you may want to take the quiz below to learn how good you are at giving oral sex and satisfying your man. You may discover you that you suck (pun intended) or that you Flirtlocal sign up are already a blow job queen.

Plan your sex position as well. Missionary position with his naked butt in the air might alert someone of what you’re doing. But if you sit on top of him with a towel draped around you, no one should be the wiser.

The woods: If you and your honey share the love of the great outdoors and have fun camping in the woods, you naturally will want to have sex in your fave spot.

You can even make some good use from a tree: Lean against the trunk, facing him. Wrap one leg around his waist as he holds the tree for balance.

Any deserted area: No matter where you choose to have sex outside, you’ll have a different experience than you do inside at home

Be careful where you choose to have sex while out in the wilderness. You still want to remain discreet. If you choose to have sex in your tent at a campground with others around, although no one might see you, you can bet they can hear you, so nix the sound effects and save the dirty talk for later.

The top of a hill: After you and your man make that 5-mile hike, you might want to reward yourselves.

Wait until you reach the top of that hill, and then scope out a private place as opposed to having sex along the way. Just because the place on the trail seems deserted now, chances are that some jogger will come by from out of nowhere, or even worse, a park ranger. Awkward.

Under the stars: Find a place that allows you a good view of the stars, one away from all the bright lights of the city. The bed of a truck works well for this. Just the thought of being outside can be enough to get your heart racing.

The roof: Thanks to Hollywood, we know there aren’t many things better than a romantic, candlelit dinner on a rooftop. Once you’re in the mood, rooftop sex is a no brainer. Tip: Rooftop sex works best on a building with a flat roof.

The hood of your car: You might have had sex in the car before. Now you should try it on the car. Try doggie style sex. You lean over the hood of the car while he enters you from behind.

In the rain: Don’t let a little rain stop you. In fact, you might have an even better time during a spring or summer shower.

Your senses are awakened by the different smells, such as grass or sea air. Your skin also appreciates the fresh breeze. If the warm sun is heating your body, you naturally relax and want to enjoy some lazy lovemaking.

Come Prepared

You definitely need to be prepared to have outside sex. Sand in your vagina doesn’t exactly feel good. A giant towel or blanket is necessary for having sex on the beach.

The woods can land you in some poison ivy if you’re not careful. Study what it looks like (if you aren’t sure) before you go out so you can avoid it. Your tender parts will thank you. Hint: leaves of three signal poison ivy.

When you plan to have rooftop sex, be sure you bring a padded mat, like a yoga mat. Roofs often have gravel tops, after all.