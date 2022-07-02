How to Make Money Fast: 41 Verified Ways

These 41 ideas won’t make you rich, but they can help you find some quick cash to get out of a tough spot or to pay down debt.

There are times in life when you need money-and you need it fast! Thanks to today’s awesome apps and technology, there are a ton of quick jobs and activities you can pick up quickly to start earning fast money.

This list of how to make money fast includes gig economy jobs, seasonal side hustles, creative online services, and even some good old-fashioned manual labor work. Get ready to put your skills to work and start making quick money right now.

41 Ways to Make Money Fast

These ideas fall into three main categories: doing tasks, selling skills or items online, and creative jobs that are outside of the box! Sometimes the categories can overlap.

Doing Tasks For Quick Money

Trading your time for money is a reliable way to make extra cash. Unlike with a full-time job, you can do most of these tasks on your own schedule.

These ideas offer more freedom than a full-time job but less money in most cases. Keep in mind that the more unique skills you have, the higher your value is and the more money you’re able to make.

Your earnings will depend on how much time you’re willing to put in! I sometimes try to multi-task and complete an online survey when I’m lounging around watching TV, but you can try it while commuting or waiting in line too.

Many sites say they will pay you for your opinions, but not all are legit. Check out my best survey sites list to ensure you find one that is. Most survey sites require you to be at least 18 years old, though some allow you to start as young as 13 with the consent of a parent or legal guardian. They also have options for redeeming points for a gift card if you prefer.

2. Swagbucks: $20 Signup Bonus

Unlike many other paid online survey websites, Swagbucks allows you to earn money in a variety of ways including watching videos, playing games, shopping online, and even surfing the web.

Once you start completing tasks, Swagbucks will reward you with Swagbucks (SB) points. These points can be redeemed for cash back or gift cards.

Eligibility: Swagbucks requires users to be at least 13 years old, but strongly advises that minors receive permission from a parent or guardian.

3. Sell Jewelry You Don’t Want

Have jewelry from a previous engagement, an old high school class ring, or other items that you no longer wear? Sell it on Worthy, a jewelry auction site.

Anyone can sell jewelry online, including diamond rings, gold, platinum, and gemstone earrings, bracelets, necklaces, watches, and other valuable jewelry. They’ll even provide you with a GIA-certified appraisal completely free.

If you have gold or silver items that you no longer want, at over $1,600 an oz for pure gold, you could be looking at some serious cash! Sell at sites like CashforGoldUSA and they’ll even throw in a $50 first-time bonus! That’s a truly lucrative money making strategy.

4. Deliver for DoorDash

The food delivery industry is on the rise, so take advantage of it and get paid! Especially since during the pandemic, everyone is changing the way they order meals and even buy groceries.

Can you really earn that much? YES. By delivering for DoorDash, I saved up enough money to buy an engagement ring by delivering food!

Seriously-you could make $500 this month by completing 50 deliveries in your spare time. These apps are designed to get you fast cash, paid directly to your bank account.