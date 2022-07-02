7 Lesbian-Friendly Dating Apps That Are Le Best

7 Lesbian-Friendly Dating Apps That Are Le Best

Listen, navigating the world of dating apps is no Easy Thing. Especially when 99.9 percent of the most popular ones are not only geared toward straight folx, but require lots, and lots, and lots of mindless swiping to find a profile you’re averagely interested in.

But I don’t care whether you identify as gay, bisexual, pansexual, literally whatever, you deserve a safe dating space that doesn’t prey on your sexual orientation. (Translation: You deserve a dating space to which you can easily block out all the “hey, my boyfriend and I are looking for a threesome” messages because just no.)

So here are 8 queer-friendly dating apps that include features that make your dating preferences wayyyyy easier to navigate. Because let’s be honest, life’s too short to have mediocre dating apps taking up storage space on your phone, anyway.

1. Zoe

Branded as “the world’s best ranked dating app for queer women” on their site, Zoe is a great download for those of you looking to meet local women. Oh, and If you’re tired of having limited options and seeing the same old profiles, good news: The app boasts a 3.9+ million registered user database, which is, like, a lot of profiles to sort through. Another bonus: Since Zoe is a “primarily visual app,” they reject any photos of users wearing sunglasses, nature views, or kitten photos, which = way less fake profiles to sort through.

2. Feeld

Feeld is kind of amazing in that it’s not only ranked as one of the best dating apps for polyamorous folx, but it’s super, super inclusive. (Like, they offer 20+ sexual and gender identities to choose from when signing up.) When you make your profile, you can specify your “interests” and “desires”-which basically means you can opt in or out of seeing couples in your profile. You can hookupdate.net/nl/uberhorny-overzicht/ also tailor the experience to strictly seeing female-identifying profiles, too. Highly, highly recommend.

3. Her

Specifically for lesbian, bisexual, and queer people, Her has a community of more than 4 million users looking to find their match. With in-app communities and Her-hosted events, this app empowers women to find what they’re looking for but to actually get off the app and do it IRL.

4. Fem

Fem dating is a predominantly video-based app (pics too!), which encourages you to create a video that eligible matches will “heart.” Use texts, photos, and vids to communicate once you’re matched, or opt for the public group chat, which is a less intimidating setting than just speaking one-on-one.

5. Lesly

As the leading lesbian dating service, Lesly provides a place for women to connect, get to know each other, and fall in love-or find whatever it is you’re looking for (FWB, hookups, serious relationships, etc.). Sign up for free and use the Spark feature to check for local singles around you.

6. Scissr

Designed for lesbians by lesbians, Scissr allows you to clearly state what you’re looking for right on your profile, with a variety of different filters and settings you can use to tailor your matches. View your messages, edit your profile, and invite friends all while growing in a community with like-minded individuals.

8. Bounce

Considered the “best app for when you’re tired of watching Netflix alone with your dogs,” according to a Bounce member, this app allows you to “Check-in” at specific times when you want to go on a date, and then match with other members in real time. Once matched, each user has a minute to decide whether they want to meet or not. And if both agree, Bounce picks a spot for you to meet. Easy, right?