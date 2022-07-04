cuatro Interesting Relationships Laden with Diverse Biochemistry To expect From inside the “Run using”

“Run on” tells the storyline of individuals trying apply to both in their dialects just after that have stayed in other globes and from the more paces. I’m Siwan celebrities due to the fact Ki Sunlight Kyum, a former track and field athlete exactly who retires immediately after a lifetime-switching feel, if you find yourself Shin Se Kyung plays Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous overseas flick translator. Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung plays Search engine optimization Dan Ah, an ambitious recreations service Ceo, and you will Kang Tae Oh is actually ways pupil Lee More youthful Hwa.

Ki Sunrays Kyum & Lee Younger Hwa

Even in the event Ki Sunshine Kyum features a mystical identification you to has a tendency to make anyone else flustered, Lee More youthful Hwa embraces so it easily with his signature brilliant identity. Also, the 2 know for every other’s correct thoughts getting Oh Mi Joo and Search engine optimization Dan Ah early on, as well as their relationship became healthier while they started to assist for each almost every other away. Whenever Ki Sun Kyum was a student in lowest morale at the thought having to exit Oh Mi Joo’s house, Lee Younger Hwa lived of the their front that have products and you can honey all-night. Also, Ki Sunrays Kyum offered Lee Young Hwa a solution for the film assessment experiences Seo Dan Ah try browsing attend when Lee Young Hwa told you he overlooked the girl, and then he guaranteed to keep to aid link Lee More youthful Hwa which have Search engine optimization Dan Ah. Viewers was happy to keep enjoying the 2 collaborate to support for every single other people’s separate love interests.

Oh Mi Joo & Seo Dan Ah

Despite the fact that began towards the wrong foot when they basic fulfilled, Oh Mi Joo and you may Search engine optimization Dan Ah’s chemistry because they bicker might have been making watchers laugh. Seo Dan Ah enjoys teasing Oh Mi Joo on account of their humorous responses, specifically since Oh Mi Joo does not want to back. Oh Mi Joo and additionally becomes uncharacteristically childish in front of Search engine optimization Dan Ah. The production group common, “Mi Joo and you can Dan Ah’s biochemistry, in which they bicker also unintentionally support both, can come so you can stick out later. Exactly as Dan Ah produced Sunlight Kyum and you may Mi Joo better by using a plan to perform jealously, Mi Joo will have a job in making the latest DanHwa couple’s (Seo Dan Ah and you can Lee Young Hwa’s) dating more powerful.”

Ki Sunlight Kyum & Search engine optimization Dan Ah

Due to the fact Ki Sunlight Kyum and Seo Dan Ah grew up in equivalent environment while having known each other for a long period, he’s got a-deep comprehension of the new facts surrounding one other. But not, their vastly various other dispositions has actually added these to come to more findings in just about any state, thus they’ve left a certain range even with times in which nonetheless they supported each other. Using their experiences, Ki Sun Kyum’s and you will Search engine optimization Dan Ah’s fathers possess arranged the matrimony versus discussing and their children. Watchers try interested to determine just what end both emails will reach in this difficult situation.

Oh Mi Joo & Lee Younger Hwa

Each other Oh Mi Joo and you can Lee Young Hwa has higher affection to have video. Oh Mi Joo enjoys videos into the total amount you to definitely she generated a job from the jawhorse as they bring their which have great comfort, and you can Lee Younger Hwa obviously established their eyes to the world regarding film as a consequence of decorate. Whilst the scene in which they discussed its love for video is actually quick, audience you can expect to obviously see the great biochemistry between them emails. Instead of Ki Sunlight Kyum, who Oh Mi Joo provides trouble insights even after talking a comparable vocabulary, she finds out simple to use to track down and additionally Lee Younger Hwa no matter what they discuss. Since the they will be browsing get together with greater regularity just like the residents afterwards, watchers are interested to see what help might provide for for each other people’s like existence.